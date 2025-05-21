Seven Shares Senior Sport Appointments

The Seven Network today announced the appointments of Joel Starcevic as head of Horse Racing and Cricket, and Anna Stone as head of Commonwealth Games and executive producer of Cricket.

Starcevic is currently Seven’s head of Cricket and has previously held senior production roles on Seven’s AFL and horse racing coverage, as well as major international sporting events, such as the Olympic Games, Olympic Winter Games, Commonwealth Games and the Supercars Championship Bathurst 1000.

Anna Stone is being elevated into her new role from executive producer of Women’s Cricket, and has previously led Seven’s Supercars coverage as executive producer, Motorsport, before holding a senior production role for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Seven’s current head of Motorsport, Angela Rampal, will take on an additional role as executive producer of Commonwealth Games. Seven has also added depth to the horse racing team, with the promotion of Matthew Gray to the newly created co-ordinating producer position. The horse racing team is also going to market for a second co-ordinating producer to work alongside Mr Gray.

“I’m honoured and proud to lead a talented team of on-air experts and production staff, who all work together to produce world-class horse racing coverage every Saturday afternoon for 52 weeks of the year, live and free on Seven and 7plus Sport,” said Starcevic.

“Our horse racing coverage is a premier product, and we are so excited to continually raise the bar and evolve with innovation and fresh ideas to remain Australia’s home of thoroughbred racing.

“This summer of cricket promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with the Ashes returning to home soil, world-class women’s internationals, and the best of the Big Bash League and WBBL lighting up grounds around the country,” he said.

In April, Seven announced it had signed an exclusive agreement with Commonwealth Sport to become the official Australian broadcast media partner for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2 next year.

Seven will also be the official Australian media partner for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, for which the host selection process conducted by Commonwealth Sport is currently in progress.

“The Commonwealth Games is more than just a sporting event, it’s a global celebration of culture, resilience and world-class athleticism,” said Stone.

“Bringing the event to life for Australian viewers is an incredible honour, and we can’t wait to showcase the inspiring moments, fierce competition and powerful human stories that make the Games so special.

“Producing coverage of Australia’s most storied sporting rivalry is always a privilege, and as we gear up for an incredible summer of cricket on Seven and 7plus, we’re ecstatic to deliver every ball, every boundary and every big moment to fans around the country,” she said.

“The depth of our Seven sport production team is truly remarkable,” said Chris Jones, Seven’s director of Network Sport.

“Joel, Anna, Angela and Matt have been integral to our team for many years now, and it’s great to see them taking on these new opportunities and growing their careers at Seven.”

The announcement rounds out several recent senior appointments to Seven’s sport team, which is now made up of: