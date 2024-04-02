Seven Communications Nabs Gareth Beddoes From Soda Communications

Seven Communications has appointed Gareth Beddoes as its newest addition. Beddoes joins the Seven Communications team as its new director of PR, bringing with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the PR and communications sphere.

With a distinguished career spanning over a decade within both the UK and Australia, Beddoes has established himself through a proven track record of driving successful communication strategies for multiple clients while at agencies, PHA Media, Porter Novelli, Thrive PR and Soda Communications.

“We are delighted to welcome Gareth to our team,” said Patrice Pandeleos, founder of Seven Communications.

“His experience across a range of industries and ability to provide clients with outstanding service and results will serve as an extremely valuable asset to Seven Communications and will be an excellent fit within our team culture. Gareth’s leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our company’s growth while ensuring that we remain agile leaders within the PR industry”.

“I am thrilled to become a part of the Seven Communications team, an agency renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation in communications solutions. Working closely with Patrice and the team and taking on a pivotal leadership position was a huge motivation in joining the agency and I can’t wait to get stuck in,” said Beddoes.

In his role at Seven Communications, Beddoes will be responsible for delivering first-class client service and client communication strategies and supporting the growth of the agency.

Seven currently represents clients across travel, tech, retail, health, business, finance and energy, operating within both consumer and corporate organisations.