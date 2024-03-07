Seven Celebrates UN Women Partnership With Powerful Women Appearing Across The Network

Seven West Media is celebrating its fourth year in partnership with UN Women Australia as the Australian broadcast partner for International Women’s Day (IWD). This year’s day is themed “Count Her In: Invest In Women, Accelerate Progress.”

IWD is a global day celebrating women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. It also marks a call to action to accelerate gender equality. Set up in 2021, UN Women Australia’s partnership with Seven West Media has seen the network support key IWD events around Australia in the lead-up to the day.

This week, the partnership has seen UN Women Australia CEO Simone Clarke appear on The Morning Show on Wednesday, a town hall with 7NEWS’ Gemma Acton and Home and Away’s Ada Nicodemou held yesterday for Seven West Media staff, and 7NEWS anchors hosting UN Women events in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, and Canberra today, with a package to appear on air tonight.

When asked what economic inclusion empowerment means to them, female leaders across Seven West Media had the following to share: