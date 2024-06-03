Seven And AdFixus Enhance The Digital Experience With New Partnership Powering Audience Insights Into Ad Solutions

The Seven Network has revealed a market-leading partnership with AdFixus, Australia’s premiere identity platform. the partnership provides addressable audiences across all of Seven’s digital properties including 7plus.

Lead image: Andrew Brain, Seven West media director of audience development and growth

AdFixus empowers online businesses to personalise customer experiences and optimise advertising without compromising personal information. Through a privacy-centric identifier, consumers gain control over their data, while businesses benefit from visibility and longevity of their audiences across multiple domains.

For advertisers, the partnership enables the seamless creation and management of unique, integrated cross-platform digital experiences maintaining full addressability, even in a cookie-less environment.

“Partnering with an ambitious Australian tech start-up like AdFixus is a fantastic opportunity. We are committed to taking bold steps to enhance our audience proposition and deliver optimal outcomes for our advertising partners,” said Andrew Brain, Seven West media director of audience development and growth.

“With the incorporation of AdFixus’ solution, we can now offer full addressability across our diverse range of digital properties, such as 7plus and 7NEWS, which will prepare us for any form of signal loss and privacy reform set to land later this year,” added Brain.

“Seven’s commitment to delivering privacy-centric addressable audiences aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are thrilled to contribute to their goals. This strategic milestone comes during our most successful year to date,” said Marko Markovic, CEO and founder of AdFixus.