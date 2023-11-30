SenateSHJ Launches New Trans-Tasman Practices

SenateSHJ has launched a new digital, data and insights capability designed to help clients tackle the growing complexity of communication challenges.

SenateSHJ Digital, Data and Insights (DDI) will combine the firm’s existing Digital and Insights functions to create a Trans-Tasman capability focused on digital communication, and the generation and use of data to improve communication.

The offering is complemented by SenateSHJ Studio, which brings together the business’ designers and video producers to provide creative execution services to clients in Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re investing in a team focused on the way we use information today and to prepare ourselves and our clients for a future characterised by profound technological disruption,” said Aravin Stickney, partner at SenateSHJ and lead of the new practices.

“The move allows us to make the most of opportunities presented by rapid developments in artificial intelligence, technology, digital and social media, as well as other emerging technologies, and helps us overcome some of the most pressing challenges facing communicators and our clients today”.

SenateSHJ will retire its creative and content marketing brand, Kamber, as part of this change.

“Our team of creative experts will now work as part of one Trans-Tasman team, bringing to life the information our clients need to champion ideas and effect change,” Stickney said. “We know that clever creative execution is often the difference between messages and stories that change the way we think, feel and behave; and strategies and content that do little more than add to the noise”.

"The challenges and opportunities we face in communication today are very different to those we faced just a
few years ago,” said Darren Behar, group chief growth officer at SenateSHJ.  “Our expanded offering will ensure that our teams work seamlessly to best serve our clients and communities. It makes us a stronger proposition – integrating data, digital and design into everything we do in reputation and change”.




