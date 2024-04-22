Sefiani Unveils A Wave Of Promotions & Appointments

Sefiani has strengthened its digital offering with a new senior appointment and bolstered its corporate and crisis management team with two new hires and two senior promotions.

Katrina Calvi has been appointed social and digital content account director to lead the agency’s rapidly growing digital marketing offering, working closely with Clarity Global’s digital teams in London and New York and Sydney-based head of editorial content Alice Spraggon.

Calvi brings ten years of experience in digital marketing and user experience design, branding, creative productions and integrated marketing strategy. She has worked both client and agency side and created content strategies for B2B and B2C audiences across sectors from technology and telecommunications to tourism and government venues including the ICC Sydney. Calvi has also collaborated with numerous partners including Twentieth Century Fox and American Express.

Georgia Swindley joins as account manager from UK agency Citypress where she worked with global brands including Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), Lloyds Banking Group and Rabobank. At Sefiani, Swindley will be working across corporate, professional services and technology clients.

Rochelle Abdallah has been appointed account executive to support teams working with clients across corporate communications and public affairs. Rochelle was previously in the media buying team at global media agency PHD.

Long-time Sefiani director, Nick Owens has been promoted to president corporate and crisis communications in recognition of his deep expertise and proven track record helping organisations address complex challenges and protect and defend reputations. In his new role, Owens continues to advise Sefiani clients while sharing knowledge to support crisis response for clients of Clarity Global.

Iain Waterman has been promoted from senior account director to vice president in recognition of his exceptional client relationship management, account team leadership, and contribution to agency operations. Waterman was recognised as a PR Professional of the Year at the 2023 PRIA Awards. At Sefiani, Waterman leads programs for clients in the aerospace, cybersecurity and financial services sectors.

Commenting on the new appointments and promotions, Sefiani’s managing partner Mandy Galmes said: “We warmly welcome Katrina, Georgia and Rochelle and know the diverse services and sector experience they bring will further enhance our integrated communications offering across earned, paid, shared and owned digital and mainstream media channels.

“We are also thrilled with the promotions of Nick and Iain. As part of our acquisition by Clarity Global, we wanted to ensure we could grow all of our people, including our senior team members. Through the new professional development pathways available to our team, we are excited to see both Nick and Iain step into their new roles, where we know they will thrive”.

Robyn Sefiani, president ANZ and reputation counsel added: “The composition of our Sefiani team is reflecting what we know clients want: meaningful and measurable positive impact from communication campaigns and enhancement and protection of brands and corporate reputations. At Sefiani we are delivering impressively on both.

“Our recent win of Best B2B Campaign at the CommsCon Awards with our campaign for financial services client Generation Life, is testimony to the powerful business and profiling impact of a clever, integrated thought leadership, digital content and media relations campaign.

“And recent high-profile corporate fails in crisis response have escalated corporate awareness in Australia of the need for expert reputation management counsel. We have never before experienced such high demand for our services in crisis preparedness, crisis simulations, crisis response and reputation management. It’s why we are now seeking to recruit a talented addition to our market-leading crisis management team.”