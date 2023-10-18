Sefiani New Clients Driving Positive Change
Leading strategic communications agency Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has been engaged by four progressive organisations dedicated to driving positive change in sustainability and social impact
Volvo Group; Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and its Mobile Muster program; the United Nations Global Compact Network Australia and Social Ventures Australia are all part of the engagement.
“Sustainability is now embedded into most businesses, reshaping strategies and creating new market opportunities. Organisations are looking for partners with expertise in sustainability who can communicate effectively about complex and evolving initiatives to meaningfully engage stakeholders and help them drive positive change” said Julia Hoy, sustainability lead and associate partner at Sefiani.
Sefiani has been engaged in the following remits to use the power of communications across mainstream media and social media platforms to contribute to a more sustainable future.
Enabling sustainable transportation: Volvo Group Australia has engaged Sefiani to support on a range of projects to encourage cleaner and greener trucks onto Australian roads.
“Volvo Group has a global commitment to decarbonising road transport through electrification of vehicles and we are ambitious to make a positive impact in Australia. We needed a communications partner with expertise in sustainability and the Australian media landscape to help tell our story and we found that in Sefiani. The agency is already working like an extension of our team, and we are delighted with the results” said Carin Varverud Härdin, vice president of brand, marketing and communications at Volvo Group Australia.
Mobile phone infrastructure and recycling: Mobile Muster is a free mobile phone recycling program voluntarily funded by major handset manufacturers and network carriers and accredited by the Federal Government. Leveraging Sefiani’s expertise in behaviour change and the circular economy, the agency will work to raise awareness of AMTA and its work across mobile infrastructure, and educate the community on repair, reuse, and recycling of mobile phones.
Amplifying the voices of impactful change agents: Sefiani will boost the visibility of the United Nations Global Compact Network Australia, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, uniting Australian businesses in the pursuit of a sustainable future; and Social Ventures Australia, a not-for-profit working with partners to alleviate disadvantage through consulting, impact investing, philanthropy, and advocacy. Sefiani is also proud to be a UN (United Nations) Global Compact participant.
