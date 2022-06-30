Sedona Lands Cinnamon Darvall As Executive Producer

Sedona Lands Cinnamon Darvall As Executive Producer
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Highly awarded industry head of broadcast Cinnamon Darvall is stepping into the role of executive producer at Sedona Productions. She joins the growing production company from her previous role as national head of broadcast at McCann Australia.

With a career spanning over 25 years, Darvall (pictured) launched her creative career working in production, honing her craft in visual storytelling before shifting over to advertising as an agency producer. With a successful tenure of over six years as head of broadcast at Leo Burnett, her recent role as national head of broadcast for McCann saw her work on leading campaigns for major brands for the past four years.

Producing internationally and locally celebrated campaigns, including the multi award-winning ‘Dumb Ways to Die’, Darvall is passionate about every element of production, working seamlessly with all parties on projects to achieve creative excellence.

Sedona managing director Kim Wildenburg (pictured, centre) says she is drawn to Cinnamon’s curiosity for uncovering a range of creative talent in the industry along with her keen eye for selecting the best people and skillsets for each project.

Wildenburg added: “Cinnamon is so well esteemed in the industry, and we have formed such a great friendship over the years both professionally and personally. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working alongside such a respected producer.

“Her constant drive for pushing creative boundaries, combined with both her advertising and production experience will be an invaluable asset in helping to steer the growth of Sedona.”

Darvall will be officially on board from July 14th onwards.

Sedona

