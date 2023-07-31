Screen Producers Australia Lambasts The FTA Broadcasters Over Kids Content Quota

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has acknowledged the latest ACMA report, which reveals the 2022 compliance results for Australian content on both metropolitan and regional commercial television licensees (the ACCTS). The report once again highlights the failure of Australian commercial free-to-air channels to serve the nation’s children.

ACCTS figures show that in 2022, Australian commercial free-to-air channels broadcast a total of just 95 hours of Australian children’s programs, equating to just one Australian non-drama series of 85 hours on Network Nine and one 10-hour children’s drama on Network Ten. There were no first-release children’s programs reported for Network Seven.

In 2019, before the introduction of the much-weakened ACCTS framework, this total figure was 605 hours. The results released today highlight the drastic decline of over 500 less hours of new release Australian children’s programs on Australian commercial networks.

SPA believes it is important that Australian audiences have access to a variety of Australian programs on free-to-air television for important socio-economic and public interest reasons and as part of the important ‘quid pro quo’ associated with various protections and regulatory advantages afforded broadcast television, including the anti-siphoning scheme.

“These 2022 results for the ACCTs, just like those from the previous year, are damming evidence of the failure of this framework to provide Australian children with any content that reflects their own lives and their own experiences,” SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said.

“And when it comes to first release Australian drama, both Seven and Ten rely heavily on low-cost drama programs, with just 35 hours (or 15 per cent) of new drama programs being higher cost and higher quality Australian drama programs – the outcome of which is the complete opposite of what the scheme was supposedly intended to deliver.

Link to 2020 statement from Paul Fletcher MP discussing the scheme HERE.

“There’s no doubt that the current ACCTs framework is leading to a lack of diversity of new release Australian programs on commercial free-to-air channels and is in urgent need of a review – originally promised for 2022.

“In representing the commercial broadcasters, Free TV Australia attempts to emphasise the importance of making Australian content freely available to Australian audiences but are completely missing in action when it comes to Australian children.

“At the same time, they are attempting to stand in the way of a 20 per cent reinvestment obligation for their online streaming competitors. A meaningful 20 per cent reinvestment obligation – in line with the National Cultural Policy – would create a funding pipeline to safeguard Australian stories.

“Commercial broadcasters are failing Australian audiences when it comes to investing in first-release children’s and quality drama content, yet they oppose streaming services being required to provide these.

“If they have their way on this, Australian audiences will continue to miss out on seeing culturally significant Australian stories and heritage on our screens. We cannot allow this to happen,” SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said.