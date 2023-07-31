Screen Producers Australia Lambasts The FTA Broadcasters Over Kids Content Quota
Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has acknowledged the latest ACMA report, which reveals the 2022 compliance results for Australian content on both metropolitan and regional commercial television licensees (the ACCTS). The report once again highlights the failure of Australian commercial free-to-air channels to serve the nation’s children.
ACCTS figures show that in 2022, Australian commercial free-to-air channels broadcast a total of just 95 hours of Australian children’s programs, equating to just one Australian non-drama series of 85 hours on Network Nine and one 10-hour children’s drama on Network Ten. There were no first-release children’s programs reported for Network Seven.
In 2019, before the introduction of the much-weakened ACCTS framework, this total figure was 605 hours. The results released today highlight the drastic decline of over 500 less hours of new release Australian children’s programs on Australian commercial networks.
SPA believes it is important that Australian audiences have access to a variety of Australian programs on free-to-air television for important socio-economic and public interest reasons and as part of the important ‘quid pro quo’ associated with various protections and regulatory advantages afforded broadcast television, including the anti-siphoning scheme.
“These 2022 results for the ACCTs, just like those from the previous year, are damming evidence of the failure of this framework to provide Australian children with any content that reflects their own lives and their own experiences,” SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said.
“And when it comes to first release Australian drama, both Seven and Ten rely heavily on low-cost drama programs, with just 35 hours (or 15 per cent) of new drama programs being higher cost and higher quality Australian drama programs – the outcome of which is the complete opposite of what the scheme was supposedly intended to deliver.
Link to 2020 statement from Paul Fletcher MP discussing the scheme HERE.
“There’s no doubt that the current ACCTs framework is leading to a lack of diversity of new release Australian programs on commercial free-to-air channels and is in urgent need of a review – originally promised for 2022.
“In representing the commercial broadcasters, Free TV Australia attempts to emphasise the importance of making Australian content freely available to Australian audiences but are completely missing in action when it comes to Australian children.
“At the same time, they are attempting to stand in the way of a 20 per cent reinvestment obligation for their online streaming competitors. A meaningful 20 per cent reinvestment obligation – in line with the National Cultural Policy – would create a funding pipeline to safeguard Australian stories.
“Commercial broadcasters are failing Australian audiences when it comes to investing in first-release children’s and quality drama content, yet they oppose streaming services being required to provide these.
“If they have their way on this, Australian audiences will continue to miss out on seeing culturally significant Australian stories and heritage on our screens. We cannot allow this to happen,” SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said.
Please login with linkedin to commentscreen producers australia
Latest News
Five Tech Trends All Aussie Marketers Must Know To Thrive
Here are five tech trends every marketer needs to know. Add in "changing the printer cartridge" as a bonus sixth.
Digital Media & Adtech Specialists Bench Announces New Hires & Promotions
Sydney-based digital media and adtech specialist, Bench, has announced a series of new hires and promotions off the back of a series of business wins which include Britax, Jaycar, Medtronic and Cook Island Tourism. “The accelerated digital shift, propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a burgeoning demand for more sophisticated digital media solutions. Brands […]
Clems Launches 2024 Consulting Graduate Program
Young, full of life, want to grasp the nettle? Hoping to be crushed by a career in adland? This grad program's for you.
Innocean Announces Raft Of Senior Hires
Here's a good news story from the team at Innocean. Well, bad news if it involves them nicking one of your clients.
DDB Launches Omnicom’s Precision Marketing Agency RAPP In Australia
RAPP may sound like a bad teen boys dance act from Australia's Got Talent, but it appears to be a new Omnicom agency.
TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]
75% Of Aussies Concerned About AI At Work As Usage Increases
Latest report confirms that whenever Aussies hear the word "AI" they seriously shit themselves.
Bohemia Appoints Kimberly Stafford As National Client Partner
Think everyone at Bohemia wears black skivvies & berets & reads Jack Kerouac? Bury those tired clichés with this news.
News Corp Pitches Voice Content To Advertisers As An “Educational Series”
Secretly think everyone is confused as you are about the Voice to Parliament? Confirm it with this news.
Sure, The Wallabies Are A Laughing Stock, But These Rugby Australia Ads Are A Terrific Laugh
With winning no longer an option, Rugby chiefs betting amusing ads the best way to win back the bored & disillusioned.
The $122 Billion Ad Fraud Mafia Marketers Are Ignoring
Admittedly ad fraud hasn't been in the news for a while. Watch as B&T revives it here with this opinion piece.
Sunday TV Ratings: Ashes No Match For Logies’ Frocks & Frivolity, As TV’s Big Night Hands Seven A Big Win
With the Logies on last night, has Karl once again turned up at Today looking like he'd slept in a bush?
GroupM Nabs Nik Doble From OMD To Be Mindshare’s Head Of Investment
GroupM continuing to poach from its rival for staff. B&T expects a counter attack anytime soon.
Digi Agency Wonderful Wins Artbid Digital Marketing Strategy & Implementation
Wonderful staff brushing-up on their Brett Whiteleys & Margaret Olleys after nabbing online art auction house Artbid.
Twitter/ X Makes Ad Labels More Subtle
As B&T's headline references here, people still having big trouble getting their heads around Elon's name change.
It’s All Of Last Night’s Logies Winners, As Seven’s Sonia Kruger Nabs The Coveted Gold
Once again the annual Logie Awards extending reality TV stars' 15-minutes of fame to 17-minutes.
Former Media Editor Darren Davidson Returns To Senior Role At The Oz
The Oz's former media editor Darren Davidson returns to Australia. Here's hoping he's buried his B&T hatchet.
Patrón Tequila Reveals Its Masters Of Craft Ambassadors
Nothing says "I'll phone my ex at 3am to clarify something they said in 2021" quite like tequila, does it.
“The Best Thing They Could Do With The Gaffer Tape Is Wrap It Around Clint Newton’s Mouth” – Journo Launches Scathing Attack Following NRL Logo Boycott
Not content with taking home salaries 99% of us could only dream of, NRL players ramp up boycott threats.
In-Game Ads Increasingly Popular For Performance Despite Ongoing Brand Safety Concerns
Ads proving the latest concern for gamers alongside insomnia, sore thumbs and mandatory Monster and Subway addiction.
Instagram Australia Hosts First Instagram University Event
Meta spruiking Insta's merits at a Sydney event yesterday. Seemingly less concerned about spruiking Threads' merits.
How Programmatic Advertising Funds An Increasingly Polarised World
The third & final instalment of B&T's programmatic series. Yes, we could've gone for a fourth but couldn't be arsed.
Thursday TV Ratings: “It’s 10am, Have We Sacked Tony Gustavsson Yet?” – It’s A Loss For The Matildas But A Win For Women’s Sport As The World Cup Thrashes The Ashes
If last night's Mailda's loss proved anything, women's sports fans can be just as vindictive as their male ones.
Australian Podcast Awards Announce Judging Line Up & Deadline Extension
With most Australians now having not one but four podcasts themselves, this judging will prove no easy feat indeed.
The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey. The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]
Cartelux Receives $3m Post-Seed Investment
Adtech firm Cartelux nabs $3 million in post-seed funding which B&T assumes has nought to do with its sweet pea beds.
Indie Agency Edge Names Ben Smith As New ECD, As Stu Turner Exits
Edge has named its new ECD as incumbent departs. A move that's apparently left some people wholly on edge.
Sonos & Amplify Pair For Song To Give You A “Psychophysiological Response”
This ad claims to give you a "psychophysiological response". Which, it could be argued, is the goal of any advertising.
2023 Logie-Nominee Scott Cam Reveals Whether He Was Popular At School And Addresses Claims He’s Leaving The Block
B&T had an audience with TV royalty when we chatted with Scott Cam. Yet, no news on why tradies never show up on time.
Bud Light’s Parent To Lay Off Hundreds Of Pen Pushers As Boycott Continues To Wreak Havoc
The Bud Light fiasco is largely at odds with the age-old theory that says, "I've never met a beer I didn't like."
(President) Terry Crews Promotes Colonoscopies In Odd But Important New Work
Despite a crowded market, no competitor can hold a candle to B&T's authoritative & relentless coverage of bowel stories.
IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]
When The Shit Hits The Fan Keep On Laughing Says Delightful Spot From Amazon’s Audible
Having a shithouse day? Strangling a colleague a real possibility? Laugh those woes away with this. Or drink them away.
Alright THIS Is Your Last Reminder! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Monday!
There can be no greater accolade in adland than winning a prestigious B&T Award that out-prestigiouses the best of them.
DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]
Musk Tells Advertisers To Spend US$1,000 Per Month Or Lose Verification
Of all the world's filthy rich, at least Elon seems the most crazy and most out there of an otherwise boring bunch.