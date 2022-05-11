Scomo Vs Albo! Betting Brand Rivalry Joins Election Fight With Boxing Game Via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Scomo Vs Albo! Betting Brand Rivalry Joins Election Fight With Boxing Game Via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Rivalry, an esports and sports betting brand, is introducing itself to the Australian market by launching PM Fighter, an eight-bit arcade inspired boxing game that runs in the lead up to the election.

Aussies will now have the chance to ‘vote with their fists’ in a game that pits Scomo vs Albo in the boxing ring, duking it out until one is KO’d.


Players can box as either candidate and share their fighting results after or take a punt on the outcome of the real election itself, on Rivalry’s homepage.

Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry, said: “We are very excited to bring Rivalry to customers in Australia. An election campaign can feel a bit like a boxing match, with both sides going at it until there’s only one left standing. That’s why we decided to make PM Fighter and give Aussies an entertaining way to get behind their favourite politician.”

“An election is certainly a fun place to introduce a brand intent on doing things differently,” said Micah Walker, founder and chief creative officer of BMEOF. “So hopefully people will have a punch and a laugh and maybe even punt on the real thing after at Rivalry.com. It’s been a fun project and a big shout out to our friends at T&DA, who’ve really helped a crazy idea come to fruition.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

bear meets eagle on fire

Latest News

Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other
  • Opinion

Women Leading Tech & Learning From Each Other

Brigitte Barta (main photo) is the digital content manager and strategist at Icon Agency. Barta was also nominated at B&T’s recent Women Leading Tech Awards. In this guest post, Barta offers her own tips and experiences in working in the tech space on how to make the industry a more inclusive and positive career for […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Simferopol, Russia - July 9, 2014: YouTube service that provides a video hosting service. Users can add, view, comment and share videos with friends.
  • Marketing

New Research From Channel Factory Shows 52% Of Consumers Who Watch Videos On Social Platforms Just Want To Chill

More consumers are increasingly turning to social video on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta as a preferred source for entertainment and relaxation, according to a new study from Channel Factory, the global brand suitability platform for YouTube. Additionally, viewers are increasingly open to diversifying the topics they watch and discovering new subjects.

A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

A-League Final Series Aims To Kick-Up Audience Engagement With Launch Of New Digital Platform

The Isuzu UTE A-League Final Series is entering a new digital dimension in its celebrations this year after enlisting the support of Komo, an audience engagement SaaS platform. The partnership with Komo will enable the A-Leagues to activate its Men’s Final Series unlike ever before, with a dedicated digital fan hub that features a raft […]

Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign
  • Campaigns

Dior Partners With Jisoo To Launch Exclusive WhatsApp Campaign

French luxury fashion brand DIOR Beauty has launched an industry-first campaign with brand ambassador and global icon @Jisoo, giving @diorbeauty’s 9.6million Instagram followers access to four days of exclusive content and conversation with the muse of the new Dior Addict shine lipstick campaign over WhatsApp. Dior has collaborated with global communications platform Infobip to release […]