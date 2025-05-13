NewsletterSports Marketing

Science In Sport To Fuel Wallabies For British & Irish Lions Series

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Performance nutrition brand Science in Sport (SiS) will continue to fuel the Wallabies throughout the British & Irish Lions Series.

Science in Sport will support the energy and recovery needs of the Wallabies for what is one of the most iconic series in global sport and as part of the agreement are also fuelling the British & Irish Lions.

A British brand, SiS will provide a comprehensive range of scientifically-developed performance nutrition products, including energy gels, protein powders and supplements to optimise performance on and off the pitch.

The Wallabies and Lions join an impressive roster of more than 330 teams and individuals that are partnered with SiS, including Premiership Rugby team Saracens, Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League, two-time NBA Champions Milwaukee Bucks as well as British Cycling, British Rowing and England Netball.

“It’s a big boost for the Wallabies to have the support of Science in Sport for the Lions Tour,” said Wallabies Dietitian Eliza Freney.

“Science in Sport offers a wide range of energy and recovery options, which meet the requirements of our elite athletes at the top of the sport”.

“We’re thrilled to be fuelling the Wallabies as Rugby Australia hosts the British & Irish Lions tour. This is one of the most iconic events in global sport and as Official Nutrition Partner to both teams, Science in Sport will play a key role in ensuring every player is correctly fuelled as they take to the pitch,” said chief operating officer of Science in Sport Dan Lampard.

“Science in Sport brings decades of scientific research knowledge and a world-class range of nutritional products”.

Science in Sport products range which includes GO Isotonic Energy Gels, HYDRO+ electrolyte drink mix, BETA Fuel for endurance and REGO Recovery protein powder are available via scienceinsport.com, Amazon, and major retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s
and Holland & Barrett.

SiS Plc, headquartered in Blackburn, UK, has been using scientific research to formulate industry-leading sports nutrition solutions since 1992. Globally, SiS is an official supplier or partner to more than 330 professional sports teams, individuals and institutions.

Related posts:

  1. Nine & World Rugby Sign Multi-Tournament Deal, Which Sees Nine Secure The World Cup
  2. United Airlines Helps Get Queensland’s Newest Marathon Off The Ground
  3. Spotlight On Sponsors: Chelsea Finally Finds Front-Of-Shirt Sponsor But Search Continues For Long-Term Deal
  4. Katie Page’s Crusade To Illuminate Australia’s Women Through Advocacy, Education & Sponsorship
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Energy Australia Faces Landmark Greenwashing Case Over “Go Neutral” Claims
Katie Page’s Crusade To Illuminate Australia’s Women Through Advocacy, Education & Sponsorship
TV Ratings (13/05/2025): Primary Equation Stumps Maths Expert As The Floor Continues Ratings Dominance
Jack Link’s & MrBeast Announce Global Partnership, Launching New Line Of Beef Jerky
Register Lost your password?