SCA & Network 10 Reach Agreement To Continue Regional Affiliation Agreement

SCA has announced that it has reached agreement with Network 10 to continue to broadcast channels 10, 10 Bold, 10 Peach and 10 Shake in the three aggregated television markets of regional Queensland, Southern NSW, and regional Victoria until 31 December 2023.

SCA and Network 10 have enjoyed a constructive and collaborative relationship since SCA commenced broadcasting Network 10 programming in these markets on 1 July 2021. The parties’ current commercial terms will continue until 31 December 2023. The parties are in ongoing discussions regarding further extension of the affiliation.

As part of these ongoing discussions, SCA and Network 10 have agreed to explore opportunities to deliver further value to their advertising partners. This will include greater collaboration and synergy between the parties’ national sales teams in presenting advertising and sponsorship opportunities to national advertisers and agencies.

In the meantime, SCA will continue to broadcast Network 10’s highly successful and fan favourite programs including MasterChef Australia, Have You Been Paying Attention?, Hunted, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Australian Survivor, The Masked Singer, The Project, and live NBL, Isuzu A-League, Liberty W-League, Socceroos, Matildas and FFA Cup matches.

Jarrod Villani, executive vice president and chief operating and commercial officer, Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said: “Over the past two years, SCA’s strength in regional Australia has ensured a great experience for audiences and advertisers across Network 10 content. Our ongoing collaboration will only prove to strengthen our services and opportunities afforded to advertisers and further cement our successful partnership.”

John Kelly (lead image), SCA’s incoming CEO and managing director, said: “We welcome the extension of our affiliation with Network 10 and look forward to promoting 10’s suite of premium content in regional Australia to deliver outstanding results for advertisers and reliable returns for SCA’s shareholders.”