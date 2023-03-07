SCA Announces Renewed Parental Leave Policy For Staff

SCA CEO, Grant Blackley has announced that the company will launch a renewed parental leave policy, SCA YourFamily, that provides further benefits for its people and continues to embrace a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

SCA YourFamily breaks down gender norms in family life to foster an even more equitable and inclusive environment at SCA, acknowledging that there is no one-size-fits-all approach and that everyone’s journey to parenthood is unique.

Grant Blackley & Rebecca Ackland

The policy will see the introduction of several new initiatives including:

• 20 weeks paid parental leave for a primary carer

• 20 weeks paid parental leave for those adopting or expecting a child through a surrogate

• Four weeks paid parental leave for a secondary carer

• Support for SCA’s people in the tragic event of the loss of a child

• Leave can be taken flexibly across multiple blocks over a 12-month period.

SCA CEO, Grant Blackley, said: “I am delighted to announce the SCA YourFamily parental leave policy and can confirm that SCA leads the media industry with our initiatives for parents.

“As an organisation, it is imperative that we continue to contribute and champion gender equity through the channels available to us. One way that we can do this is by ensuring SCA’s policies and offerings foster an equitable playing field whilst making sure that all our existing and future employees feel valued and supported.

“We are enormously proud of the people of SCA, their passion and experience and this policy complements our award-winning culture as we strive to be an industry leading employer of choice.”

SCA chief people and culture officer, Rebecca Ackland, said: “We know that becoming a parent is a life-changing experience and that many people face challenges in balancing work and family responsibilities. Our approach with this new policy has been to ensure our people can make decisions that are right for them and their families, and not have these decisions impact their ability to grow a meaningful career. “Returning to work for new parents can also be daunting. That’s why we are committed to providing our people with the support they need to succeed both at work and at home.

“SCA YourFamily recognises our changing society and workplace, providing our people, and those people in our future, with the comfort of being able to care for their family in the most equitable way possible.” SCA YourFamily launches on 1 July 2023.