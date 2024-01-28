SCA Announces Partnership With Endometriosis Australia and Cancer Council

SCA has announced a two-year partnership with Endometriosis Australia and Cancer Council as part of its charity program, SCA Embrace, commencing 1 January 2024.

Launched in 2016, SCA Embrace continues its commitment to corporate social responsibility and the two charities will be provided with in-kind advertising campaigns, strategic support, and consumer insights across SCA’s radio, digital and television channels. SCA staff will also be encouraged to be involved in areas such as research, local community activities, and volunteering opportunities.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Endometriosis Australia and Cancer Council as our official charities. The not-for-profit sector continues to face fundraising and awareness challenges, especially in light of the increased cost of living environment many Australians are experiencing and we look forward to supporting both organisations for this two-year term,” said SCA CEO, John Kelly.

“We have chosen both charities because they presented compelling stories that showed us how we could truly make a difference to each organisation, and to educate the wider community across Australia on endometriosis, with the charity’s first ever media partner in SCA. Both charities also provide opportunities for us to support our people who are living with endometriosis or impacted by cancer, allowing us to align with so many different areas of our business”.

“Since its inception in 2016, SCA Embrace has provided $237 million of in-kind advertising to our charity partners. To know that our people’s time and expertise, along with our broad media reach is making a noticeable impact to the lives of many Australians is a privilege on behalf of our company to support”.

“Endometriosis Australia is extraordinarily grateful to SCA, and our Embrace partnership will amplify the life defining, painful symptoms of endometriosis, which affects one in seven females and those assigned female at birth (AFAB), based on those diagnosed by 44 to 49 years of age,” said Endometriosis Australia CEO, Maree Davenport.

“It is estimated that 14% of girls, women and AFAB in Australia live with endometriosis. The average time between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis is still six and eight years, with access to surgical treatment to diagnose and manage the condition taking even longer. With SCA’s national reach across Australia, in rural and regional areas where those living with endometriosis struggle to find timely and appropriate medical care, Endometriosis Australia will change the narrative and SCA will help change the lives of those with pelvic pain and endometriosis”.

“At Cancer Council we are excited to be entering into a partnership with SCA to increase awareness across Australia of the information and support available to cancer patients and their carers during a cancer diagnosis and treatment. With almost one in two Australians being impacted by cancer in their lifetime, it’s important that the community knows we are here for them so that no one need face a cancer diagnosis alone – because it’s all of us, against cancer,” said Cancer Council CEO, Tanya Buchanan.