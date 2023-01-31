SBS Unveils Brand Campaign “Be the Difference” Via Hulsbosch

SBS Unveils Brand Campaign "Be the Difference" Via Hulsbosch
SBS has launched a new online campaign showcasing SBS as an employer of choice and highlighting how its people can “Be the Difference”.

The campaign, created in conjunction with independent agency Hulsbosch, features employees from across the organisation highlighting the role that the people of SBS play in connecting Australians, ensuring the voices of communities are heard, informing and entertaining all Australians with stories that inspire, and providing impartial and balanced news and current affairs.

Showcasing the diversity of the SBS workplace, the campaign will run primarily across SBS social media and other SBS-owned channels, with 15-second videos featuring employees from across the organisation.

Featuring in the campaign are both well-known on-air talent, including proud Arrente woman and Walkley Award winning journalist and presenter, Karla Grant of Living Black on NITV, and journalist and presenter Ali Bahnasawy who hosts SBS عربي News (in Arabic) on SBS WorldWatch, along with people working behind-the-scenes including representation from women in technology and employees living with disabilities. The campaign videos are delivered in English and one in Arabic, with additional content in Mandarin to come,

SBS director of people & culture, Stig Bell, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this new campaign which builds on the already positive work that SBS has done in this space to improve our ability to grow and serve audiences with the best talent in market.

“With more than seven million Australians born overseas, and a continent home to the world’s oldest living continuous culture, the SBS workplace mirrors the diversity of contemporary Australia across cultures, genders and more, and we are excited to continue to be a true leader in inclusion in all that we do.”

The campaign name, “Be the Difference” is aligned with SBS’s tagline “A World of Difference”, which articulates the network’s purpose in reflecting, exploring and celebrating a diverse Australia where everyone belongs.

Director of Hulsbosch, Jaid Hulsbosch, said: “Showcasing actual SBS employees from a range of lived experiences as champions of change in their career is both inclusive and inspirational. Whether it be a teller of truth, or be a bold voice for change, we can all relate and aspire to a workplace where our personal and professional values align.”

