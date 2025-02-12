SBS Media Sustainability Challenge Open For Applications

SBS has opened applications for SBS Media’s Sustainability Challenge, which aims to encourage brands to normalise sustainable behaviour and highlight better environmental practices for Australian consumers.

As a leader in sustainability within the media industry, SBS is offering $500,000 in advertising inventory to the winning campaign, as determined by a jury of leading industry professionals.

Kate Young, national manager of SBS CulturalConnect said: “in launching the SBS Media Sustainability Challenge, we’re asking brands and agencies to work with us to drive positive change to protect our planet by rethinking how they authentically represent sustainability in their marketing campaigns.

“SBS has made serious inroads in measuring and working to reduce our environmental footprint, but we know change only comes about when we work together, and through this initiative, we’re providing a platform to elevate creative ideas that normalise sustainable practices to Australian audiences.”

Young noted that SBS Media has a history of using such challenges to drive positive change across the industry: “In 2017, SBS Media launched the Diversity Works Challenge designed to encourage Australia’s advertising industry to rethink how diversity is represented in their marketing campaigns.

“We’ve seen the impact inclusive marketing has had in Australia, and we are again putting up significant inventory to help drive creativity and innovative thinking in normalising sustainable behaviours.”

The challenge is open for submissions until March 31 with brands and agencies asked to go to online and submit a 30 second television script. The jury will judge the script and rationale, with entries to be shortlisted in April and a final winner announced in Q3 of 2025.

“This is such a strong opportunity for brands, many of whom are already doing great work in this space, to produce something really creative and interesting that will get noticed and help spark positive conversation around sustainable behaviours,” said Young.

SBS confirmed the jury for the SBS Media Challenge would consist of: Adam Liaw, host of SBS’s The Cook Up and Co-Chair of Sustainable Screens Australia; Jane Palfreyman,

SBS Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer (Chair); John Pabon, Sustainability Author and Consultant at Fulcrum Strategic Advisors; Abigail Thomas, SBS Head of Sustainability, and Kate Young, National Manager CulturalConnect.

The winning ad will also receive consulting services and training through Sustainable Screens Australia to help ensure the advertisement meets best practice for sustainable production.

“I’m very proud to be involved in the SBS Media Sustainable Media Challenge,” said Liaw. “As Co-Chair of Sustainable Screens Australia (SSA), I know this is such an important initiative. The Cook Up with Adam Liaw is the first Australian television program to have its carbon footprint approved by Sustainable Screens Australia, and we want to encourage more productions and advertisers to be thinking about the carbon footprint of their productions.”