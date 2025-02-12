MediaNewsletter

SBS Media Sustainability Challenge Open For Applications

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

SBS has opened applications for SBS Media’s Sustainability Challenge, which aims to encourage brands to normalise sustainable behaviour and highlight better environmental practices for Australian consumers.

As a leader in sustainability within the media industry, SBS is offering $500,000 in advertising inventory to the winning campaign, as determined by a jury of leading industry professionals.

Kate Young, national manager of SBS CulturalConnect said: “in launching the SBS Media Sustainability Challenge, we’re asking brands and agencies to work with us to drive positive change to protect our planet by rethinking how they authentically represent sustainability in their marketing campaigns.

“SBS has made serious inroads in measuring and working to reduce our environmental footprint, but we know change only comes about when we work together, and through this initiative, we’re providing a platform to elevate creative ideas that normalise sustainable practices to Australian audiences.”

Young noted that SBS Media has a history of using such challenges to drive positive change across the industry: “In 2017, SBS Media launched the Diversity Works Challenge designed to encourage Australia’s advertising industry to rethink how diversity is represented in their marketing campaigns.

“We’ve seen the impact inclusive marketing has had in Australia, and we are again putting up significant inventory to help drive creativity and innovative thinking in normalising sustainable behaviours.”

The challenge is open for submissions until March 31 with brands and agencies asked to go to online and submit a 30 second television script. The jury will judge the script and rationale, with entries to be shortlisted in April and a final winner announced in Q3 of 2025.

“This is such a strong opportunity for brands, many of whom are already doing great work in this space, to produce something really creative and interesting that will get noticed and help spark positive conversation around sustainable behaviours,” said Young.

SBS confirmed the jury for the SBS Media Challenge would consist of: Adam Liaw, host of SBS’s The Cook Up and Co-Chair of Sustainable Screens Australia; Jane Palfreyman,
SBS Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer (Chair); John Pabon, Sustainability Author and Consultant at Fulcrum Strategic Advisors; Abigail Thomas, SBS Head of Sustainability, and Kate Young, National Manager CulturalConnect.

The winning ad will also receive consulting services and training through Sustainable Screens Australia to help ensure the advertisement meets best practice for sustainable production.

“I’m very proud to be involved in the SBS Media Sustainable Media Challenge,” said Liaw. “As Co-Chair of Sustainable Screens Australia (SSA), I know this is such an important initiative. The Cook Up with Adam Liaw is the first Australian television program to have its carbon footprint approved by Sustainable Screens Australia, and we want to encourage more productions and advertisers to be thinking about the carbon footprint of their productions.”

Related posts:

  1. A Sound Investment? Industry Experts Weigh In On Why Radio Ads Deserve To Be Heard, Not Ignored
  2. OMG Rings The Promotions Bell In Its Content Business Unit
  3. Mentoring Men Appoints Sefiani As Comms Agency
  4. Earmax Media & Explore Worldwide Deliver Bumper Results With Ad Campaign Targeting True Crime Podcasts
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Three iconic Australian DJs; Groove Terminator, John Course and Minx (pictured) will perform at the opening party.
Ministry Of Sound To Take Over Bunnings For Unmissable Cairns Crocodiles Opening Party
TV Ratings (12/02/2025): MAFS Intimacy Week Descends Into Chaos… Again
Earmax Media & Explore Worldwide Deliver Bumper Results With Ad Campaign Targeting True Crime Podcasts
Cruise Guru Unveils Immersive Cruise TV Show On Channel Nine Titled “Your Next Cruise” In Partnership With Proud Nomads
Register Lost your password?