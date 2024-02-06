SBS Announces Winners Of The ‘2024 Emerging Writers Incubation’

SBS Announces Winners Of The ‘2024 Emerging Writers Incubation’
These six creatives will each join a leading Australian production company acclaimed for their Australian drama to further develop their careers.

The ‘SBS Emerging Writers’ Incubator’ is a nationwide industry initiative supporting the
development of under-represented screenwriting talent in Australia, including Aboriginal and
Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Including people who are from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds; people who are Deaf, hard of hearing or with disability; people who are female or gender diverse; people who identify as LGBTQIA+; and people located in regional and remote areas.

Top (L-R): Shauna O’Meara, Siobhan Domingo, Lata Periakarpan; bottom (L-R) Michael Hudson, Emily Steel, Rhianna Malezer

Each creative’s placement is pictured bellow:

  • NSW: Siobhan Domingo joins Endemol Shine Australia, supported by Screen NSW
  • QLD: Rhianna Malezer joins Orange Entertainment Co, supported by Screen
    Queensland
  • SA: Emily Steel joins Kojo Studios, supported by the South Australian Film Corporation
  •  TAS: Shauna O’Meara joins TAP (Tony Ayres Productions), supported by Screen
    Tasmania
  • VIC: Michael Hudson joins Kindling Pictures, supported by VicScreen
  • WA: Lata Periakarpan joins Curio Pictures, supported by Screenwest.

“The Emerging Writers’ Incubator reflects our commitment at SBS to invest, support and elevate new voices and an increasingly inclusive sector,” said Catherine Kelleher, development executive, SBS Scripted.

This is the third year of the nationwide competition, those selected being allocated to a production company for full-time employment in one of the six states in Australia, through the support of the government’s creative and economic screen development agency Screen Australia.

“This partnership with SBS is a showcase of the incredible diversity of talent working in Australia and a significant opportunity for us to work together to foster a more inclusive landscape for Australian storytelling,” said Bobby Romia, head of development, Screen Australia.




