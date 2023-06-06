Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun

Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign, “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun.

Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.”

The campaign features women from all walks of life who embody courage in some way and is the latest iteration of Stella’s “Unapologetically For Women” brand platform.

“Stella exists to design products which are fit for a fairer world, and fairness starts with the language we use. Courage is far from an exclusively male domain, so we wanted to reflect that in our words and with inspiring examples…while also bringing a touch of our trademark Stella playfulness to the table,” said Anita Manchester, Stella’s head of marketing.

The company’s products and customer experience are designed to prioritise the needs of women and support a broader vision to end gender biases.

It offers domestic cover to take extra care of those affected by domestic and family violence by waiving excess relating to a claim. To further support this, the brand has formed a long-term partnership with Women and Girls’ Emergency Centre (WAGEC), and provides funding to help women walk away from domestic violence. Stella donates $5 to WAGEC for every new car insurance policy sold.

“This campaign is about making the language we use around bravery more inclusive. Inclusiveness in any guise is a good thing. It has nothing to do with physiology and everything to do with a philosophy that is emblazoned with passion, authenticity and integrity. Changing language, changing people’s perspectives and, ultimately, changing the world…takes boobs,” said Cocogun co-founder and managing director Chiquita King.

The film and stills were shot by director and photographer Sarah Adamson from Photoplay who brought to the project her unique vibrant style and inimitable ‘behind-the-lens’ personality. She said: “My aim was to give this film the authenticity, energy and integrity it deserves. Along with an incredibly talented cast and crew, we created something that feels as far-reaching as its message with an irreverent and brazen attitude that is unmistakably Stella Insurance.”

The campaign will run in both Australia and the UK, across TV, BVOD, digital, press and OOH.

