Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign,  “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun.

Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.”

The campaign features women from all walks of life who embody courage in some way and is the latest iteration of Stella’s “Unapologetically For Women” brand platform.

“Stella exists to design products which are fit for a fairer world, and fairness starts with the language we use. Courage is far from an exclusively male domain, so we wanted to reflect that in our words and with inspiring examples…while also bringing a touch of our trademark Stella playfulness to the table,” said Anita Manchester, Stella’s head of marketing.

The company’s products and customer experience are designed to prioritise the needs of women and support a broader vision to end gender biases.

It offers domestic cover to take extra care of those affected by domestic and family violence by waiving excess relating to a claim. To further support this, the brand has formed a long-term partnership with Women and Girls’ Emergency Centre (WAGEC), and provides funding to help women walk away from domestic violence. Stella donates $5 to WAGEC for every new car insurance policy sold.

“This campaign is about making the language we use around bravery more inclusive. Inclusiveness in any guise is a good thing. It has nothing to do with physiology and everything to do with a philosophy that is emblazoned with passion, authenticity and integrity. Changing language, changing people’s perspectives and, ultimately, changing the world…takes boobs,” said Cocogun co-founder and managing director Chiquita King.

The film and stills were shot by director and photographer Sarah Adamson from Photoplay who brought to the project her unique vibrant style and inimitable ‘behind-the-lens’ personality. She said: “My aim was to give this film the authenticity, energy and integrity it deserves. Along with an incredibly talented cast and crew, we created something that feels as far-reaching as its message with an irreverent and brazen attitude that is unmistakably Stella Insurance.”

The campaign will run in both Australia and the UK, across TV, BVOD, digital, press and OOH.

Credits

Client: Stella Insurance

  • Founder & CEO – Sam White
  • General Manager – Renee Cosgrave
  • Head of Marketing – Anita Manchester
  • Brand & Campaign Marketing Manager – Vivian Yeung

Creative Agency: Cocogun

  • Creative Partner – Ant Melder
  • Managing Partner – Chiquita King
  • Art Director – Lauren Maneschi
  • Copywriter – Hannah Stokes
  • Creative – Kat Topp
  • Group Business Director – Emily Hahn
  • Executive Producer – Monique Pardavi
  • Head of Design – Chris Clausen

Production Company: Photoplay

  • Director – Sarah Adamson
  • Executive Producer – Oliver Lawrance
  • Producer – Chris Thompson
  • Casting – Felicity Byrne Casting
  • Casting Director – Sarah McGrath
  • DOP – Campbell Brown
  • Production Designer – Karla Milat

Post Production: The Editors

  • Head of Production – Liv Reddy
  • Post Producer – Adrian Konarski
  • Editor – Joe Morris
  • Colourist – Alina Bermingham

Sound Production: Smith & Western

  • Dan Higson & Nick West

Composer

  • Steve Toulmin

Please login with linkedin to comment

Cocogun Stella Insurance

Latest News

filling form online, questionnaire survey on laptop screen
  • Technology

Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC

First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year. Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has […]

The Unanswered Questions That You Can’t Ask About Adland
  • B&T Exclusive

The Unanswered Questions That You Can’t Ask About Adland

This time last week at Cannes in Cairns, A star-studded Q&A panel session moderated by Aussie Merciadez and featuring Dee Madigan, Jane Caro, Mel Fein and Darren Woolley answered the questions that everyone was too afraid to ask. But due to time constraints, not all of the questions were answered. Heading back into the lion’s […]

Solstice Media Launches Innovative New Project In Partnership With SA Government
  • Marketing

Solstice Media Launches Innovative New Project In Partnership With SA Government

Solstice Media has launched an innovative new project, The Post, in partnership with the Government of South Australia. The new initiative aims to inform young South Australians about the policies and issues affecting their lives. The way people consume and digest news and information is changing. The Post is a multi-platform media brand that distributes […]

APAC Effie Awards 2023 Announces Finalists
  • Marketing

APAC Effie Awards 2023 Announces Finalists

Effie Asia Pacific is pleased to announce that following intense deliberations at Round 2 Judging, 111 entries have emerged as finalists and will compete for top honours at this year’s APAC Effie Awards. The final round judging was led by the Awards chairperson Kainaz Gazder of Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa […]

In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories
  • Advertising

In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories

The In-House Agency Council (IHAC) has unveiled the lineup of jurors and award categories for the IHAC Awards 2023 presented by TikTok. The IHAC Awards 2023 is Australia’s premier award show for Australian in-house and hybrid agencies that celebrates outstanding work by in-house agency teams. Entries are now open for the 2023 IHAC Awards. Nick […]

3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect
  • Media

3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect

3AW has agreed to an early conclusion for Dee Dee Dunleavy’s on-air role, after informing the broadcaster her contract would not be renewed at the end of the year. 3AW Station Manager Stephen Beers said “I want to thank Dee Dee for her three and a half years on Afternoons and before that her stint […]

Football ball with flag of Spain in the net of goal of football stadium. Football championship of Spain concept. 3d illustration
  • Marketing

LALIGA Launches A New Era, Presenting A New Strategic Positioning And International Branding

LALIGA, the first-division football league in Spain, has today unveiled its all-new brand and strategic positioning under the slogan “The Power of our Fútbol.” The launch reaffirms the competition’s commitment to inspire and make a positive impact on society. This change reflects the evolution that LALIGA has undergone over the last decade, in terms of […]

Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation
  • Marketing

Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation

Advertising Council Australia has today announced the next three actions from its Create Space Action Plan, addressing the representation and inclusion of LGBTQ+ talent, ethnic minorities, and people with a disability in the advertising industry. All three actions have been developed by industry professionals with lived experience and build on 2022’s initial focus areas: the […]

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program
  • Marketing

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program

Atomic 212° has become the first independent agency to join Mutinex’s Platinum Partnership Program, giving it access to Mutinex’s AI-powered market mix modelling platform and partnership benefits (lead image: Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner). As part of the deal, Mutinex’s GrowthOS and marketing ROI metric will become central to planning and evaluation […]