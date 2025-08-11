Sara Lee Makes A Comeback With Help From Disegno Following Voluntary Administration

Dessert brand Sara Lee has relaunched with a new identity brought to life via Disegno, an indie brand design agency.

Sara Lee is a recognisable food brand for many Australians. This new brand refresh covers strategy, positioning, brand identity, and packaging design that has already delivered commercial momentum.

The rebrand reimagines Sara Lee for a new generation while building on its legacy. It comes just 18 months after entering voluntary administration, which saw new owners Klark and Brooke Quinn acquire the brand in January 2024 and move quickly by appointing Disegno to lead a complete rethink of how Sara Lee can reach consumers.

At the heart of the rebrand is the tagline ‘ Tastes Like Home’.

“Consumers never fell out of love with the product – the brand just stopped showing up with the same clarity and pride. Our job was to bring it back with relevance, consistency and purpose,” Aaron Turner, head of strategy at Disegno said.

The new identity reclaims Sara Lee’s memory structures, particularly its signature red branding.

“We approached this with equal parts respect and boldness. There’s something deeply familiar about Sara Lee that Australians connect with – our work was about protecting that emotional truth while creating an identity that can grow and flex across categories for the future,” Natasha Pandji, creative director at Disegno said.

The new brand look began appearing in freezers across Australia in March 2025. Retailers reported increased visibility and stronger shopper engagement, while independent consumer testing via Mintel confirmed improvements in appetite appeal, quality perception and brand trust.

Since then, Sara Lee has expanded beyond frozen desserts into the bakery category for the first time. The launch of a croissant range shows the brand intends to compete in new retail contexts.

“The bold red pack has become a springboard, opening up new categories, channels and possibilities. It’s instantly recognisable and distinctive enough to cut through, even in completely new retail environments. If we’d tried that with the old pack, we’d have faded into the noise of every other commodity bakery brand,” Klark and Brooke Quinn said.

“It’s just seriously excellent – a big red bay that stops you in your tracks,” Klark and Brooke Quinn added.

“This wasn’t a superficial facelift. It was a brand revival grounded in truth. Sara Lee feels like Sara Lee again – but built to thrive in a new era,” Turner added.