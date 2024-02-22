San Remo Pasta Launches Tasty New Campaign, Via Emotive

San Remo, Australia’s favourite pasta brand, has launched a new campaign via Emotive.

It’s the first work since the 88-year-old, fourth-generation family-owned business appointed independent creative agency Emotive in February 2023. The campaign will be live across March and will run in Broadcast, Cinema, OOH, YouTube, Social and digital channels.

A constant on Australian shelves since 1936, San Remo is familiar to many as the ‘red one’ or ‘the pasta mum bought’. However, with rice and noodle consumption on the up and new low cost entrants flooding the pasta market as people feel the cost of living pinch, the need for the brand to connect with a new generation is vital.

The new campaign revamps San Remo’s 23-year-old “We’re Family” brand platform. The ad sees a disconnected and distracted family pulled together by a delicious pasta dinner in a scene that will be equal parts familiar and reassuring to anyone with kids.

“When you’re lucky enough to have the same brand platform for 20-plus years, you don’t want to rip up everything and start again. But we did want to remind Australians why they love San Remo. Emotive understood immediately, delivering a timeless truth, told in a new way, targeting a mass audience including light and non-buyers. It’s classic brand building,” said Hugh McIntosh, marketing manager, San Remo.

Darren Wright, group creative director, Emotive, added: “Getting the family around the dinner table is far from easy in our hectic screen-filled worlds. One thing that can help is sticking a big bowl of something tasty in the middle of it and watch as the hungry come running. Or in this case, watching as they get magically pulled together by the allure of a delicious bowl of San Remo pasta.”

