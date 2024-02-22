San Remo Pasta Launches Tasty New Campaign, Via Emotive

San Remo Pasta Launches Tasty New Campaign, Via Emotive
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



San Remo, Australia’s favourite pasta brand, has launched a new campaign via Emotive.

It’s the first work since the 88-year-old, fourth-generation family-owned business appointed independent creative agency Emotive in February 2023. The campaign will be live across March and will run in Broadcast, Cinema, OOH, YouTube, Social and digital channels.

A constant on Australian shelves since 1936, San Remo is familiar to many as the ‘red one’ or ‘the pasta mum bought’. However, with rice and noodle consumption on the up and new low cost entrants flooding the pasta market as people feel the cost of living pinch, the need for the brand to connect with a new generation is vital.

The new campaign revamps San Remo’s 23-year-old “We’re Family” brand platform. The ad sees a disconnected and distracted family pulled together by a delicious pasta dinner in a scene that will be equal parts familiar and reassuring to anyone with kids.

“When you’re lucky enough to have the same brand platform for 20-plus years, you don’t want to rip up everything and start again. But we did want to remind Australians why they love San Remo. Emotive understood immediately, delivering a timeless truth, told in a new way, targeting a mass audience including light and non-buyers.  It’s classic brand building,” said  Hugh McIntosh, marketing manager, San Remo.

Darren Wright, group creative director, Emotive, added: “Getting the family around the dinner table is far from easy in our hectic screen-filled worlds.  One thing that can help is sticking a big bowl of something tasty in the middle of it and watch as the hungry come running. Or in this case, watching as they get magically pulled together by the allure of a delicious bowl of San Remo pasta.”

CREDITS

Client: San Remo

Marketing Manager: Hugh McIntosh

Category Brand Manager: Jessica Tsang

 

Creative Agency: Emotive

CEO & Founder: Simon Joyce

Head of Strategy & Managing Partner: Michael Hogg

Group Creative Director: Darren Wright

Creative Director: James Pash

Head of Design: Dan Mortensen 

Senior Art Director: Tessa Chong

Business Directors: Ciaran Miller-Stubbs & Tiffany Hunter

Executive Producer: Hayley-Ritz Pelling

Senior Producer: Cate Hartmann

Head of Content Distribution: Rhian Mason

 

Production Company: Rabbit

Director: Rhett D’Arrietta

Executive Producer: Alexandra Hay

Producer: Morgan Hind

Director of Photography: Danny Ruhlmann

Production Designer: Michael Iacono 

Food Stylist: Laura James

Wardrobe: Roma D’Arrietta

Hair & Make Up: Margo Regan

Casting: Mcgreggors Castings

 

Still Production: Sam I Am

Photographer: Billy Plummer

Executive Producer: Rich Cole

Stills Producer: Jasmin Connor & Lucy Whirledge

 

Post Production Company: The Editors 

VFX Supervisor: Stu Cadzow

Music & Audio Post: Otis




Please login with linkedin to comment

Emotive San Remo

Latest News

Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere
  • Campaigns

Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere

Man of Many in partnership with NBC Universal, stages an atmosphere of elegance for Sydney premiere of ‘Argylle’ film. Independent lifestyle publication digital publication, Man of Many, has shown its innovative approach to event management in the premiere of ‘Argylle’ at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney’s entertainment quatre. Over 400 guests were included in the films […]

Kargo Powers Cross-Channel Performance For APAC Advertisers With CORE
  • Advertising

Kargo Powers Cross-Channel Performance For APAC Advertisers With CORE

Kargo, a leading provider of full-funnel advertising solutions across mobile, desktop, and TV screens, is excited to announce the launch of CORE (Create Once, Run Everywhere) in APAC. CORE is built on creative science and empowers advertisers to easily use their creative assets across screens for seamless campaign performance at scale. A combination of creativity […]

Gravity Media & Supercars Media Drive 400 Hours Of All-Screens Coverage Of This Year’s Repco Supercars Championship
  • Media

Gravity Media & Supercars Media Drive 400 Hours Of All-Screens Coverage Of This Year’s Repco Supercars Championship

Supercars Media and Gravity Media, a world-leading global provider of complex live creative production and media services, today confirmed the broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship across Australia and multiple international territories. This year, Gravity Media Australia and Supercars Media will travel more than 40,000 kilometres to deliver […]

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team

Thrive PR Melbourne has kicked off the year with new appointments, promotions and a new leadership team, marking the delivery of a transformation strategy that’s seen the agency diversify and strengthen its corporate, consumer and integrated digital service offering in Victoria. Lead image:  (L-R) – Sophie Maguire, Melanie Campbell, Nathan McGregor, Zoe Raknes, Erika Rutledge, […]