Samsung TV Plus FAST Surpasses 100 Channels In Australia

Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, has surpassed 100 channels in Australia; a three-fold channel increase following its launch in late 2020.

Monthly active viewing time soared 104 per cent across millions of Samsung Smart TVs over the last 12 months.

The rapid growth of FAST in the last year alone has seen over 450 FAST channels become available in Australia. By 2027, global FAST revenues are projected to reach 12 billion and Australia will be one of the top five markets worldwide.

Samsung TV Plus is available in 24 countries and the last 12 months saw over 29 million hours streamed in Australia alone. A recent Telsyte study revealed that nearly five million Aussies have watched a FAST service or channel in the last 12 months while 57 per cent say content on free streaming services is improving. Samsung TV Plus is one of the top three streaming apps on Samsung Smart TVs in Australia.

Launched in 2020, as one of the first FAST services in Australia, Samsung TV Plus has steadily expanded its reach and content offering to deliver over 100 channels across news, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, music, movies and more, making it easier for audiences to discover and access quality free content.

Premium Content: Samsung TV Plus Australia has expanded its ‘binge channel’ offering giving audiences 24/7 access to their favourite shows, including everything from Shark Tank and Deal or No Deal, to Mythbusters.

Commitment to Owned & Operated (O&O): The platform continues to anticipate and deliver on fan favourites with its exclusive O&O channels including Entertainment Hub (Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Beverly Hills Pawn), Throwback TV (Dawson’s Creek, Party of Five, The Goldbergs), and the Movie Hub (Point Break, Eat Pray Love) all consistently ranking in the top 10 most watched channels over the last six months

Expanded News Offering: Samsung TV Plus offers an impressive lineup of global and local news with Bloomberg, Euronews, GB news and recently the launch of Sky News Now, and the Breaking News Channel by LeadStory.

The latest FAST channels to arrive on Samsung TV Plus – taking the platform over the milestone – include The Chat Show Channel, featuring The Jonathan Ross Show, Chatty Man and more, the Homeful Channel, which adds to the platform’s popular lifestyle offering, and the Movie Hub 2, the platform’s sixth O&O channel. It runs movies on an alternative schedule to the Movie Hub main channel, giving the audience greater flexibility when choosing what movies to watch.

Cameron Crain, product manager Samsung TV Plus ANZ, said: “FAST is still considered by many as the new kid on the block. For Samsung TV Plus to build an impactful platform in just a few years shows how fast our industry is evolving and audience behaviour is changing. We’ve already seen the number of monthly active users increase by 45 per cent since this time last year. Reaching this milestone is significant because it gives us the foundations to bring even more of the very best free TV to millions of viewers.”

Alex Spurzem, general manager Samsung Ads ANZ, said: “Consumers across Australia – particularly those reigning in their household spending – are now benefiting from a huge choice of premium free content in exchange for ads. The advanced capabilities from Connected TV have opened up a whole new world of possibilities to reach and engage with these consumers. More advertisers are turning to Samsung Ads to take advantage of this opportunity and improve the experience for viewers and brands alike.”