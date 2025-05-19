Sampling Isn’t Dead — But the Old Models Are

In this op-ed, Nic Cann, CEO, Blobfish International, shares why smart sampling isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a critical part of building brands that last.

Over the past decade, we’ve watched the advertising and media world pivot dramatically — however in one crucial area, many brands are still relying on outdated and ineffective tactics.

Sampling remains one of the most powerful tools available to FMCG marketers. And yes, it’s true, sampling has been around since the 1850s when US soap manufacturer Benjamin T. Babbit handed out samples to his fan base. And we’re all familiar with samples left in letterboxes and in magazines, and teams of people in train stations or malls handing out free products. And this is what I mean by outdated and ineffective practices.

Marketing spend wastage is a key concern for businesses and adopting the ‘spray and pray’ approach is a good way to waste those dollars.

Sampling has undergone a significant transformation in recent years and can be harnessed as an effective marketing tool – but only when it’s executed with the precision, targeting, and context that today’s consumers demand.

Here are some of the most common mistakes marketers are making:

No personalisation – generic sampling with no understanding of the target audience leads to low conversion rates.

Poor targeting and poor distribution.

No follow-up strategy – how are the consumers receiving samples being followed up?

Volume over quality – focusing on how many samples can be distributed rather than ensuring the right people get them.

Ignoring the consumer experience, inconvenient sampling can diminish a brand’s perceived value.

Today, consumers expect personalised, relevant messages and experiences and this is where data is key.

We’ve spent the last 10 years reimagining what effective product sampling should look like. We recognised early that the old models — supermarket tables, shopping centre kiosks, street teams — while still sometimes valuable components of the mix, were no longer sufficient as standalone strategies. Consumers now expect brands to meet them where they are, in environments that feel organic, credible, and relevant.

We have instead invested in building our own proprietary, quality-controlled sampling network — spanning food delivery platforms, meal kits, AirBNBs, hotels, childcare centres, gyms, offices, rideshare vehicles, and more — across Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

This has created a data-driven ecosystem that allows brands to reach highly targeted audiences at moments of high engagement, in ways that minimise wastage and maximise impact. This controlled network allows brands to access millions of consumers every week — in their homes, during their daily routines, at moments when they are most receptive to trial and discovery.

The challenge for marketers is ensuring their investment isn’t diluted by poor targeting or generic placement. Every form of media carries wastage; the role of a modern sampling partner must be to minimise it. By engineering our network from the ground up, brands have the ability to sample smarter: to integrate into the consumer’s lifestyle in a way that feels natural, welcome, and persuasive.

It’s no longer enough to simply “hand out” product. Sampling must be strategically embedded into broader brand ecosystems, customer journeys, and media strategies.

When done right, sampling can deliver brand salience, advocacy, and ultimately, purchase conversion at levels few other channels can match.

My concern for brands is that without a partner who truly understands how the sampling landscape has evolved, they risk falling back on inefficient methods — losing not only budget but critical brand momentum.

Marketers should be demanding that sampling campaigns that are measurable, scalable, and accountable.

As media channels fragment and consumers demand more authenticity from brands, smart sampling isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a critical part of building brands that last.