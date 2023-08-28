Sam Enshaw Promoted To Head of Strategy By Match & Wood

Match & Wood has today announced the promotion of Sam Enshaw to head of strategy.

Enshaw joined Match & Wood two years ago as national strategy director having previously worked across the region and Australia with roles at UM and Initiative. Bringing 10 years of international experience, Enshaw will be responsible for the agency’s strategic product across their Melbourne and Perth offices, charged with continuing to build on the agency’s considerable momentum in the market.

On the promotion, CEO of Match & Wood Lyndelle O’Keefe said, “Sam’s passion for his craft permeates throughout the agency. He isn’t afraid to push boundaries and challenge the status quo, he goes above and beyond for every brief, and his ability to inspire others is second to none. Sam has been instrumental in the agency’s momentum and recognition and we are so proud to have him on the team.”

Enshaw added “Two years ago Chris and Lyndelle put their trust in me to help evolve the Match & Wood offering and I’ve been truly humbled by the momentum we’ve built as an agency and the support we’ve received along the way. I’m excited to sustain that momentum as head of strategy in this expanded remit. This allows me to further help our clients navigate increasingly complex challenges – helping them identify opportunities within these challenges for game-changing growth not just today, but into the future”.

