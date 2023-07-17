Sabio Launches Grant Program To Propel Campaigns For Change

Sabio will launch a new Campaign for Change grant program, awarding not-for-profit and profit-with-purpose organisations a services grant to the value of $5,000 or $10,000 respectively.

With applications launching on Monday 17 July, the newly launched grant program is curated to support organisations that are committed to driving an impact and will arm purpose-led businesses with a team to drive their campaign without outlaying agency fees.

Sabio general manager, Lauren Faulkner, said Sabio has extensive experience driving purpose-driven campaigns and is thrilled to launch the Campaign for Change Grant Program to support more.

“The launch of Sabio’s new Campaign for Change grant program is a result of Sabio’s commitment and passion for delivering impactful campaigns that make a difference,” said Faulkner.

“Our team understand the unique challenges that mission-driven teams have when it comes to cutting through the noise and getting their message heard.

“Sabio has driven successful purpose-led campaigns for a portfolio of clients including RSCPA, Community Housing Limited, Hear and Say, Bravehearts, Bionics Queensland and many more and we are excited to help bring more purposeful campaigns to life,” she said.

With 24/7 news cycles and an increasingly competitive marketplace, it is becoming harder for brands and purpose-driven awareness campaigns to get noticed.

“Whether you need PR and communications support, branding and design, digital or social media, our team have the experience and expertise to deliver high-quality results that drive real impact,” said Faulkner.

“Our new grant scheme will support not-for-profit and profit-with-purpose campaigns with a campaign strategy and disruptive execution to yield the best possible results,” said Faulkner.

Applicants can apply for a $5,000 or $10,000 services grant to support either the full value of the campaign or part value of the campaign.

Entrants can apply by completing a short application form where they must share a brief overview of the campaign and detail how the campaign will deliver positive outcomes for the community,

Applications open Monday 17 July 2023 and close on Friday 18 August 2023. Successful grant applicants will be notified by Monday 28 August 2023.