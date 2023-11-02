Ryan Reynolds Roasts Adland & TV Metrics In Latest Comedy Gem

Actor, entrepreneur, football club owner, ad man and gazillionaire Ryan Reynolds is back to his indomitable best in a new spot for American TV performance platform MNTN.

The ad pits Reynolds, playing the role of an agency chief creative officer, against fellow actor Grant Gustin, playing an agency’s chief performance officer, Seymour Roas (see more ROAs! Get it?).

Reynolds, of course, played Hal in 2011’s Green Lantern, while Gustin played Barry Allen in the 2014 network series of The Flash.

Green Lantern was a box office disaster that almost destroyed Reynolds’ career.

If you’ve seen neither of those, you’re probably going to miss the innumerable potshots the duo takes at one another over their superhero pasts.

“That sounds fast,” Reynolds asks of Gustin, “Would you say people could see results…in a flash?” Gustin’s Roas largely ignores him, only for Reynolds to then add, “You’ll always be my Barry.”

Gustin bounces back with the a zinger by responding, “You’ll always be my Hal.”

Reynolds replies: “That hurts, Seymour.”

The ad’s already gone viral with fans speculating the two might possibly revive the characters in some sort of Flash/Green Lantern spin-off.

The work’s from Reynolds’ own creative agency Maximum Effort. Watch it below.