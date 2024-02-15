Rugby Australia Launches The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific Season New Campaign From Revolver

Directed by Revolver’s Richard Bullock, Rugby Australia’s new campaign features the stars of the Super Rugby Pacific, and pays tribute to the binding force between the nations involved, the Pacific Ocean itself.

The work was shot in both Australia and New Zealand. All the action and stunts are performed by the players themselves. Their ability to pass, tackle and even run underwater is a testament to their talent and ability on land.

“I was thinking about how this part of the world manages to produce these amazing athletes who have permeated the entire world of Rugby. This competition is the source of all that talent. Maybe ‘There was something in the water’ in the Pacific. It was a short step then to players literally competing in the Pacific Ocean. Early dreams of traveling to Samoa or Fiji for some fun in the sun were immediately challenged by getting players from 12 regional teams to the same place on the same day,” said director Richard Bullock.

“Richard took the ‘game they play in heaven’ and played it under the ocean to create something truly magic. The Power of the Pacific idea had been there on the website banner since the competition began – it took a great director like Richard to find it and bring it to life and make this amazing and spectacular film,” said Matt McGrath from Rugby Australia.

The campaign launched in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands on February 13th.

 

Credits: 

Client: Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia- Head of Brand and Innovation: Matt McGrath

Rugby Australia- Head of Marketing SRP, SRCs, Community: Dan Wilkins

New Zealand Rugby – Senior Marketing Manager: Megan Cameron

New Zealand Rugby – Marketing Co-ordinator: Danielle Bason

NZR- Stills and Video Content Interviewer: Mac Leesburg

NZRPA – Communications Manager: Kylie Devlin-Sousa

Rugby Australia- Content Capture: Jack McGrath

Rugby Australia- Content Producer: Nick Holland

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Richard Bullock

Concept: Richard Bullock

Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie

Executive Producer/Partner: Pip Smart

Producer: Nicole Crozier

Director of Photography: Stefan José

Underwater Operator: Murray Milne

Post Production: Heckler

ECD: Jamie Watson

Executive Producer: Steven Marolho

Head of Production: Amy Jarman

Lead Editor: Andrew Holmes

Flame Online: Julian Ford

Compositors: Ran Xie, Troy Darben

Colourist: Fergus Rotherham

Sound: Heckler Sound

Sound Designer: Dave Robertson

Executive Producer: Dave Kelly




