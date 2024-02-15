Rugby Australia Launches The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific Season New Campaign From Revolver

Directed by Revolver’s Richard Bullock, Rugby Australia’s new campaign features the stars of the Super Rugby Pacific, and pays tribute to the binding force between the nations involved, the Pacific Ocean itself.

The work was shot in both Australia and New Zealand. All the action and stunts are performed by the players themselves. Their ability to pass, tackle and even run underwater is a testament to their talent and ability on land.

“I was thinking about how this part of the world manages to produce these amazing athletes who have permeated the entire world of Rugby. This competition is the source of all that talent. Maybe ‘There was something in the water’ in the Pacific. It was a short step then to players literally competing in the Pacific Ocean. Early dreams of traveling to Samoa or Fiji for some fun in the sun were immediately challenged by getting players from 12 regional teams to the same place on the same day,” said director Richard Bullock.

“Richard took the ‘game they play in heaven’ and played it under the ocean to create something truly magic. The Power of the Pacific idea had been there on the website banner since the competition began – it took a great director like Richard to find it and bring it to life and make this amazing and spectacular film,” said Matt McGrath from Rugby Australia.

The campaign launched in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands on February 13th.