Roy Morgan: Aussies’ Alcohol Intake Now Higher Than Before COVID Driven By Wine & RTD Sales
New data from Roy Morgan’s Alcohol Consumption Report shows the proportion of Australians who drink alcohol was at 67.6 per cent in the 12 months to March 2023, up by 1.3 per cent points since the pre-pandemic period in the 12 months to March 2020 (66.3 per cent).
The number of Australians drinking wine, beer and spirits reached pandemic highs during 2021 as Australians were stuck at home for extended periods during the many lockdowns that different parts of the country experienced. However, consumption of RTDs (Ready-to-drink) has continued to increase and is now at a record high.
In the year to March 2023 a total of 13,709,000 Australians (67.6%) aged 18+ consumed alcohol in an average four-week period compared to 13,073,000 (66.3%) in the year to March 2020 – an increase of well over 600,000 Australians.
The standout alcoholic beverages over the course of the pandemic have been ‘Ready-to-drink’ (RTDs) for which consumption increased from 2,138,000 Australians (10.8%) pre-pandemic up to 4,208,000 (20.8%) – a massive increase during the pandemic of over 2 million people.
The most popular alcohol is wine which has stretched its lead during the pandemic with the number of Australians drinking wine increasing from 8,096,000 (41.0%) pre-pandemic to 8,898,000 (43.9%) in the 12 months to March 2023 – an increase of over 800,000 people.
The spirits category enjoyed a clear ‘pandemic boost’ of over 1 million extra consumers and in the 12 months to December 2021 there were 6,759,000 (33.8%) of Australians drinking spirits, however this ‘boost’ has now receded. There are now 5,573,000 (27.5%) Australians drinking spirits, down slightly from 5,671,000 (28.7%) pre-pandemic.
In contrast to wine and RTDs, the major category that hasn’t been able to arrest a long-term decline is the beer category. Although consumption of beer did increase during the early stages of the pandemic this momentum quickly dissipated.
Now under a third of Australians, 6,537,000 (32.2%) consume beer, down significantly from the 7,413,000 (37.6%) who did so in the 12 months to March 2020 just before the pandemic struck and turned the world upside down during much of the past three years.
Growth in popularity of RTDs (Ready-to-drink) driven by people under 50
The most significant driver of the increase in consumption of alcohol compared to pre-pandemic is the increasing popularity of RTDs (Ready-to-drink).
A ‘waterfall chart’ of consumption of RTDs by age group shows these drinks are clearly most popular among younger Australians with over one-in-two aged 18-24 (56.5%) and 25-34 (50.5%) drinking an RTD in the 12 months to March 2023.
RTDs are also popular with people aged 35-49 with more than one-in-three Australians aged 35-39 (39.5%), 40-44 (39.7%) and 45-49 (38.4%) now drinking an RTD in the 12 months to March 2023.
The growing popularity of RTDs over the last three years is built on increases across many discrete market categories including white spirits such as vodka, gin, white rum and tequila, dark spirits such as whisky, bourbon, dark rum, brandy and cognac and also newer categories including alcoholic/hard seltzers which launched in the Australian market just before the pandemic began in November 2019.
The growth for the new category of alcoholic/hard seltzers shows that exciting new alcoholic products can make an almost immediate impact on the marketplace.
The findings are from the Roy Morgan Single Source survey, Australia’s most trusted and comprehensive consumer survey, derived from in-depth interviews with over 60,000 Australians each year.
Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said the increase in alcohol consumption during the pandemic years of 2020-2022 has proven short-lived with lower consumption of wine, beer and spirits compared to a year ago – but consumption of RTDs (Ready-to-drink) has continued to increase:
Levine said: “The pandemic years of 2020-22 were tumultuous ones for all of us as the COVID-19 pandemic led to rolling lockdowns around the country and severe restrictions for over two-and-a-half years. The extensive disruption to people’s day-to-day lives, and the restrictions on travel for most of this time, led to several changes of behaviour. One of the most prominent was the increasing consumption of alcohol during the first 18 months of the pandemic in 2020-21.
“The short-term pandemic related trend peaked in the 12 months to June 2021 with overall consumption of alcohol reaching a high of 69.7% of Australian adults. Since then, consumption of alcohol has declined by 2.1% points (-199,000) to 67.6% of adults. However, this still represents an increase of 1.3% points (+636,000) compared to the pre-pandemic period three years ago.
“The ‘shock’ of the pandemic disrupted a longer-term trend of declining alcohol consumption amongst the Australian population which is now reasserting itself. In the year to June 2006 nearly three-quarters of Australian adults, 73.5%, drunk an alcoholic beverage in an average four weeks.
“Although the ‘big three’ alcohol types of wine, beer and spirits are all down on a year ago the consumption of wine is still well above pre-pandemic levels. Wine remains the most popular alcoholic drink with 43.9% of Australians adults drinking wine in an average four weeks. By age, those most likely to be drinking wine are aged 50-64 (49.9%) and 65-79 (49.6%).
“The standout performer of the last few years has been RTDs (Ready-to-drinks) which have kept increasing despite the ending of lockdowns and all pandemic-related restrictions. A record high 20.8% of Australians now drink RTDs in an average four weeks. This is up 5.8% points (+1,203,000) from a year ago and almost doubling, up 10% points (+2,070,000), from March 2020.
“A deeper look into the RTDs market shows the increasing popularity of many drinks in this category including vodka, tequila, white rum, dark rum, whisky, cognac and also newer entrants such as alcoholic/hard seltzers which began to hit the Australian market in significant numbers in 2019, just before the pandemic struck.
“The latest Roy Morgan data shows that over one-in-two Australians aged 18-34 (52.7%) and over one-in-three aged 35-49 (39.2%) consumed RTDs in the 12 months to March 2023. This is up massively from 30.0% for 18-34 year olds and 24.9% for 35-49 year olds pre-pandemic.
“Although beer did enjoy an increase in consumption during 2021, now only 32.2% of Australian adults drink beer in an average four weeks, down significantly by 5.4% points from pre-pandemic in March 2020 – the largest decline of any form of alcohol. The decline in beer drinking since 2005 has been more sustained than any other type of alcohol and the early signs are that the short-term pandemic impact on beer drinking has not been enough to halt the long-term trend.
“Roy Morgan will be keeping a close eye on the post-pandemic trends we are already seeing in the alcohol market during 2022-23. The emerging trends suggest consumption of wine and spirits looks set to return to pre-pandemic levels while RTDs such as vodka, gin, bourbon and rum have been on a sharp rise in recent years and that trend could well continue at the expense of beer consumption which has continued its long-term decline.”
Latest News
Budget Barometer: 61% Of Aussie Households Just Getting By As Prices Soar
Powered by research from Pureprofile that surveyed over 3000 people, Compare the Market’s first-ever Budget Barometer shows that 61 per cent of Australian households are only just getting by as prices soar. The cost of groceries was the biggest concern for Australians, with two-thirds of those surveyed anxious about their next trip to the supermarket. Despite […]
Val Morgan Grows Sustainable Ad Initiative
Val Morgan Digital business has evolved its sustainable ‘Ready, Steady, Offset’ digital advertising initiative for its second year. In its first year of ‘Ready, Steady, Offset’ via its partnership with Carbon Positive Australia, Val Morgan Digital planted 1400 trees, resulting in 135 tonnes of Co2 absorbed by the time the trees mature. Through a partnership […]
The Mars Agency Brings Global Retail Media Solution to Australia
The Mars Agency has officially launched its global fully-integrated Retail Media Division in Australia under their ever expanding Connected Commerce offering. XPO: The Mars Agency’s Retail and Search Media Management offering marries in-market Shopper Marketing prowess with 20 years of global retail media and data driven measurement experience to bring unrivaled expertise to Australia. Leveraging […]
Football Australia & Ogilvy Launch Matilda’s “Til It’s Done” Campaign Ahead Of FIFA Women’s World Cup
The attitude of the CommBank Matildas is core to a rousing new integrated campaign, launched this week for Football Australia by Ogilvy Melbourne. Released just weeks prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup kick-off in Australia and New Zealand[1], the new campaign aims to rally support for the national football team in the leadup to […]
Free TV Says “Extreme Approach” To Banning Online Ads Will Harm TV Viewers
Free TV today called for a measured response to the recommendations of the House Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs in their inquiry into online gambling, and warned that gambling advertising bans will undermine the sustainability of commercial television services. Responding to the Committee’s recommendations, Bridget Fair (lead image), Free TV CEO, said […]
Grocery Retailers Can Win With Loyalty Research Reveals
Asia-Pacific (APAC) grocery retailers are under pressure as consumer behaviour continues to evolve in response to macroeconomic stressors. The current landscape, wrought with cost-of-living increases, soaring interest rates, a looming mortgage crisis and climbing rents has forced consumers to become more discerning in their spending habits. As a result, grocery retailers must swiftly adapt to […]
Merrick Watts Joined By Top Comedians In Hilarious New Podcast
Merrick Watts is launching his first comedy podcast, Picture Discuss, on the iHeartPodcast Network Australia with the first episode now available. Each episode Merrick is joined by two guest comedians who are shown a picture from around the world with no context. Using their improvisation skills, the comedians guess the backstory of what’s going on. Spoiler alert – they’re […]
Havas Media Network Snatches OMD’s Michael Kay
Havas Media Network has appointed Michael Kay to the newly created senior position of client experience officer. As client experience officer, Kay will focus on unlocking greater business growth strategies for CMO’s and senior business leaders. Using Havas Media Network’s exceptional integrated smarts across data, tech, engaging content and media amplification, Kay will aim to […]
Todd Dickinson Replaces Disgraced Soldier Ben Roberts-Smith As MD Of Seven West Queensland
Seven West Media has filled Ben Roberts-Smith’s role of managing director of Seven West Queensland. Roberts-Smith stepped down from his role after he was found guilty of murdering unarmed civilians whilst he worked in the SAS in Afghanistan. The ex-soldier launched a defamation case against Nine’s mastheads The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald and […]
oOh!media Wins Sydney Metro Contract
oOh!media has won the highly sought after Sydney Metro competitive tender, securing a ground-breaking long-term contract to revolutionise the commuter experience in Sydney’s bustling CBD. As part of this innovative agreement, oOh! will install, operate and maintain a newly designed network of full digital and full motion enabled screens across the Sydney Metro City & […]
Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment
Global award winning, leak-proof apparel brand, Modibodi, will partner with music festival Splendour in the Grass for a unique consumer activation, in a deal created by Publicis Sport & Entertainment and with campaign strategy by Zenith. The partnership, the first for the brand in the music space, will see a pop-up private luxury bathroom at […]
The Need For Hope In Mental Health Campaigns
Silver Lining is a B Corp creative agency dedicated to helping out charities, B Corps, and organisations who want to leave a positive impact on the world. In this guest post, the agency’s account director Ash Smithies (lead image) provides some excellent tips for anyone working on a mental health campaign… Silver Lining has been […]
The Goodly Professor, Mark Ritson, Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
Is there a larger marketing brain than Mark Ritson's? And by that we mean knowledgeable, NOT difficulties wearing hats.
Town Square Appoints Greg Beer From Uncommon Creative Studio Into New Head Of Art Role
The arrival of any kind of beer is always welcome news, as is evident in Greg Beer's Town Square appointment.
Bud Light Sales Near 30% Decline, As Anheuser-Busch Forced To Give Away Cases For Virtually Zip
It's your daily dose of Bud news. And much like the evil kids at Wonka's factory, it just gets darker and more sordid.
Monday TV Ratings: Quiz Fans Are Paying Attention, As Warnie Drama Sinks
There's a lot of lessons to be had from the Warnie mini-series & the biggest is probably that a lot of women hated him.
Study: Aussies Lead The World In Digital Audio Listening
Move over skin cancer rates and obesity numbers, Aussies can now lay claim to world's biggest digital audio listeners.
Howatson+Company Unveils “Ready” Campaign For Allianz
Yes, no one likes to have to think insurance. That is until you wake to find a large meteorite in the lounge room.
The Works Tickle The Tax Funny Bone In Annual Outing For H&R Block
Hats off to The Works here for making tax time funny. Instead of the miserable, teeth pulling palaver it inevitably is.
The Original Stoner Band, The Muppets’ Electric Mayhem, Reunite For Spotify Spot
Long suspected the TV shows you watched as a kid were an ode to rampant, experimental drug use? Confirm suspicions here.
STOP EVERYTHING! The B&T Women In Media People’s Choice Update Is HERE!
There's three things you need do to make this list - be female, work in adland, ideally have a shit tonne of friends.
SPORTbible Extends Partnership With The Parramatta Eels
If there's a sadder, more desperate, more pathetic Eels supporter than B&T's very own editor we've not suffered it.
7News Sydney Moves Broadcast To South Eveleigh
Expect the price of lattes & craft beer to markedly escalate in the South Eveleigh precinct as 7News takes up digs.
Non-Bank Lender Pepper Money Unveils New Brand Campaign Via String Theory
Pepper's schtick is that it'll lend you money when the banks won't. And you don't even need be an underworld crime lord.
Interbrand Promotes Amanda Szylo-Duncan To MD Amid A Trio Of Promotions
This trio of Interbrand promotions proves good things come in threes. You can even invent your own ménage à trois gag.
Study Reveals How Marketers Are Embracing New Technologies
Study reveals marketers are embracing new technologies. Sadly that's yet to include jet packs or flying cars.
Havas’ Former Chief People Officer Thierry Lalchere Launches HR Agency
If you're like B&T and think "too much HR is never enough" then there's some exciting news for all HR fans today.
Richard Lehocz Promoted To Carat Victoria MD
Let Richard Lehocz's hard-earned promotion be an example to the lazy, the perennially late and the plain tiresome.
IMAA Secures Insurance Group Deal For Members, One Of 13 Deals
The benefits for indie agencies keep on coming via the IMAA. And not merely pissing off the holding companies.
SCA & Network 10 Reach Agreement To Continue Regional Affiliation Agreement
SCA & Network 10 set to continue regional partnership, as contract suffers bad smudging from overzealous fountain pen.
Top Three Strategies To Outperform Your Competitors On Social Media
Are you seethingly jealous of your competitor's social media? Save for poaching their staff, this makes a handy read.
Sexual Wellness Retailer Club X Celebrates The History Of The Vibrator In Risqué Retro Campaign
B&T unsure how a 16-inch black pulsating latex intruder falls under "sexual wellness", but we're happy to play along.
In Marketing We Trust Unveils Rebrand
Data-driven performance marketing agency, In Marketing We Trust rebrands to reflect their expanding market position and growth.
Aussies Want Mobile Developers To Help Protect Them From Data Breaches & Fraud
More than a quarter of Australian consumers fear their mobile apps will be breached and need mobile developers to invest more in delivering robust cyber protection in mobile apps, says market research sponsored by Appdome. The finding was detailed in Appdome’s annual Australian Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security study which surveyed Australian consumers about […]
Triple j Set To Broadcast Splendour In The Grass
As much as B&T loves Splendour In The Grass, here's hoping it doesn't get blown away in a monsoon like years previous.
Be Inspired By The 2023 Cannes Grand Prix Case Studies
It's the pick of this year's Cannes winners for you to mull over, scratch your head to or possibly yell obscenities at.