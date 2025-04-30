Marketing

Rowena Kanna Joins Chloe Hooper For A Fresh New Episode Of The Limitless Equation Podcast

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Rowena Kanna on Limitless Empowerment

The Limitless Equation, the podcast redefining self-belief for women in business, has just dropped a new episode featuring Rowena Kanna, director of marketing and brand Gumtree Group.

In this episode, titled “Limitless Strategic Accountability,” host Chloe Hooper sits down with Rowena Kanna, who shares insights into how empowerment is given to others and how we can feel it ourselves. Kanna shares her personal journey with empowerment and how self-belief and empowerment go hand in hand to create the life you want.

“Rowena is a natural leader, she has such a calming presence and is such an inspiration to be around. Rowena’s natural coaching skills came out in this episode where she ended up coaching me live in the studio”, said Hooper on the episode.

A Platform for Women to Own Their Strengths

The Limitless Equation is more than a podcast—it’s a movement. Research shows that four out of five women struggle with self-belief, often downplaying their skills and hesitating to advocate for themselves. This podcast forces women to say, “I’m really bloody good at this”, own their strengths, and teach others how to master them too.

“We need to hear women openly claiming their expertise. When we do, it gives all of us permission to do the same,” Hooper adds.

oOh!media sponsored the episode.

Related posts:

  1. Navigating The Court Of Law & Public Opinion: AiMCO To Host Live Webinar On Influencer & Brand Reputation Management In A Crisis
  2. The Growth Distillery Unveils A New Playbook For Health Brands
  3. Banked Joins Forces With Chemist Warehouse & ShopBack To Launch In-Store “Pay By Bank” Experience
  4. TEAM LEWIS Books Shangri-La Group As Its New 5-Star Client
TAGGED: , ,

Latest News

Today The Brave Turns Street Contraband Into Handcrafted Chocolates
“This Is No Longer A Theoretical Threat”: Josh Faulks Urges Industry To Push Back On Gambling & Alcohol Ad Bans At RESET
NRL Checks In To Accor For Further Three Years
SMH & The Age Face Contempt Bid Over Antoinette Lattouf Case
Register Lost your password?