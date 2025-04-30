Rowena Kanna Joins Chloe Hooper For A Fresh New Episode Of The Limitless Equation Podcast

The Limitless Equation, the podcast redefining self-belief for women in business, has just dropped a new episode featuring Rowena Kanna, director of marketing and brand Gumtree Group.

In this episode, titled “Limitless Strategic Accountability,” host Chloe Hooper sits down with Rowena Kanna, who shares insights into how empowerment is given to others and how we can feel it ourselves. Kanna shares her personal journey with empowerment and how self-belief and empowerment go hand in hand to create the life you want.

“Rowena is a natural leader, she has such a calming presence and is such an inspiration to be around. Rowena’s natural coaching skills came out in this episode where she ended up coaching me live in the studio”, said Hooper on the episode.

A Platform for Women to Own Their Strengths

The Limitless Equation is more than a podcast—it’s a movement. Research shows that four out of five women struggle with self-belief, often downplaying their skills and hesitating to advocate for themselves. This podcast forces women to say, “I’m really bloody good at this”, own their strengths, and teach others how to master them too.

“We need to hear women openly claiming their expertise. When we do, it gives all of us permission to do the same,” Hooper adds.

oOh!media sponsored the episode.