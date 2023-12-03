Rolling Stone AU/NZ Unveils Its 50 Living Icons Edition

Rolling Stone AU/NZ publisher The Brag Media has  revealed its next annual collector’s edition, celebrating 50 of the most Iconic stars from Australia and Aotearoa, for the magazine’s December-February ‘Icons Issue’ which arrives on newsstands and at Coles from Monday 4, December.

What makes a celebrity an Icon? It’s not just talent; it’s a magnetic charisma, enduring influence, and that unmistakable Antipodean spirit that sets them apart. In an issue that is sure to attract much debate, Rolling Stone AU/NZ celebrates 50 living Icons across screen (TV and film), music and comedy, who have broken boundaries, shattered ceilings and opened doors.

In the realm of music, Rolling Stone AU/NZ delved deep into the anthems that have resonated with Aussies and Kiwis for generations and considered artists who have impacted the music scene from legendary Aussie singer John Farnham, to rapper Iggy Azalea and Rosé (Blackpink), an artist who represents the success of K-Pop’s cross over into Western mainstream music.

Television and the silver screen have had their own share of luminaries who’ve left an indelible mark on our screens and in many cases around the world, including internationally respected actor and producer Margot Robbie, critically acclaimed actor Deborah Mailman, newsreader, journalist and social media Icon Lee Lin Chin and Hollywood-conquering filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi.

No Icons Issue could be complete without including the comedians who’ve had us in stitches, from the controversial entertainer Chris Lilley, to loveable larrikin Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and NZ comedian, actor and presenter Rose Matafeo, revealing a unique and homebrewed brand of humour, reflective of our local sensibilities.

These 50 living Icons are etched into the cultural history books — here and abroad — and continue to inspire the next generation of Icons.

The Brag Media’s editor-in-chief, Poppy Reid, said: “Rolling Stone AU/NZ is renowned for its lists and we take the responsibility of anointing the most worthy entertainment careerists and cultural impact drivers very seriously. With the weight of the industry we want to champion on our shoulders, we find gravity in helping to export local talent to the rest of the world. And so, as we gathered our team and a selection of industry experts, we debated, examined, pondered and shared tense moments as we went back and forth questioning what makes an Icon, the kind of impact they have on culture and if career longevity matters. We also added consistent relevancy, innovation, accolades and global influence to our ‘must-have’ criteria.

“Our very first ‘Icons Issue’ is a celebration of broken boundaries, shattered ceilings and opened doors, proving brilliance knows no borders. Here’s to the power of creativity, innovation and influence.”

The full list, in alphabetical order, appears below:

  • Angus Young – AC/DC co-founder, lead guitarist, songwriter
  • Bic Runga – singer-songwriter & multi-instrumentalist pop singer
  • Carl Barron – comedian
  • Cate Blanchett – actor
  • Chris Hemsworth – actor
  • Chris Lilley – Australian actor & comedian
  • Dame Hinewehi Mohi – musician & producer
  • Daniel Johns – musician & singer/songwriter
  • Dave Hughes – comedian
  • Deborah Mailman – actor
  • Elle Macpherson – model, actor, presenter & entrepreneur
  • Eric Bana – actor
  • Finn Brothers (Neil & Tim) – musicians
  • Flea – musician & actor
  • Hamish & Andy – comedy duo/presenters
  • Hannah Gadsby – comedian
  • Hugh Jackman – actor
  • Iggy Azalea – rapper
  • Jacki Weaver – actor
  • Jemaine Clement & Bret McKenzie (Flight of the Conchords) – musicians & comedians
  • Jessica Mauboy – singer/songwriter
  • Jim Jefferies – comedian & actor
  • Jimmy Barnes – singer
  • Joel Little – record producer & musician
  • John Farnham – singer
  • Julia Morris – comedian & presenter
  • Keith Urban – singer & guitarist
  • Kevin Parker – singer/songwriter, producer & DJ
  • Kylie Minogue – singer
  • Lee Lin Chin – news journalist & television presenter
  • Magda Szubanski – comedy actor & writer
  • Margot Robbie – actor & film producer
  • Naomi Watts – actor
  • Nick Cave – musician & actor
  • Nicole Kidman – actor & film producer
  • Paul Hogan – actor
  • Paul Kelly – rock singer/songwriter
  • Rebel Wilson – actor & comedian
  • Rhys Darby – actor & comedian
  • Richard Wilkins – TV & radio presenter
  • Rosé (Blackpink) – K-pop singer & dancer
  • Rose Byrne – actor
  • Rose Matafeo – comedian & actor
  • Russell Crowe – actor & musician
  • Sam Neill – actor
  • Sia – singer/songwriter
  • Taika Waititi – filmmaker & actor
  • Temuera Morrison – actor
  • Tina Arena – singer/songwriter
  • Toni Collette – actor



