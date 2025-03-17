ROLLiN’ Unveils ‘Here For The Ride’ Campaign In First Work Via Paper Moose

ROLLiN’ has launched a new brand platform, ‘Here for the Ride,’ via B Corp agency Paper Moose with an integrated campaign.

The campaign is live on social, video, DOOH and Spotify.

It marks the first collaboration with creative agency Paper Moose after it won the competitive pitch in 2024.

Paper Moose handled strategy, creative and all production in-house, including the composition of an original track.

“ROLLiN’ has streamlined and simplified car insurance, enabling customers to spend more time doing what they love. Our vibrant, authentic visuals communicate how customers’ cars are the vehicle and backdrop to life’s best moments,” Nick Hunter, Paper Moose CEO said.

The campaign caters to the brand’s niche of 20–40-year-old early adopters and those seeking the flexibility of a monthly car insurance policy.

“We’re so happy with ‘Here for the Ride’. Like ROLLiN’, it felt like Paper Moose used every tool at their disposal to remove complications and really bring the brand’s values to life. It celebrates ROLLiN’s reputation as having cover that lets you get on with it while being here to support customers through the ride – whether that ride’s your car or the ride of life,” Annabel Causer, head of marketing, ROLLiN’ added.

