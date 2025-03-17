ROLLiN’ Unveils ‘Here For The Ride’ Campaign In First Work Via Paper Moose

ROLLiN’ has launched a new brand platform, ‘Here for the Ride,’ via B Corp agency Paper Moose with an integrated campaign.
The campaign is live on social, video, DOOH and Spotify.
It marks the first collaboration with creative agency Paper Moose after it won the competitive pitch in 2024.
Paper Moose handled strategy, creative and all production in-house, including the composition of an original track.
“ROLLiN’ has streamlined and simplified car insurance, enabling customers to spend more time doing what they love. Our vibrant, authentic visuals communicate how customers’ cars are the vehicle and backdrop to life’s best moments,” Nick Hunter, Paper Moose CEO said.
The campaign caters to the brand’s niche of 20–40-year-old early adopters and those seeking the flexibility of a monthly car insurance policy.
“We’re so happy with ‘Here for the Ride’. Like ROLLiN’, it felt like Paper Moose used every tool at their disposal to remove complications and really bring the brand’s values to life. It celebrates ROLLiN’s reputation as having cover that lets you get on with it while being here to support customers through the ride – whether that ride’s your car or the ride of life,” Annabel Causer, head of marketing, ROLLiN’ added.
Credits:
Client: ROLLiN’
Head of Marketing: Annabel Causer
Agency: Paper Moose
Executive Creative Director: Nick Hunter
Creative Director: Jeremy Willmott
Head of Strategy: Annabelle Rogers
Senior Art Director: Claire Sutton
Senior Copywriter: Jazz Twemlow
Design Lead: Kenn Huan
Strategist: Annabelle Rogers
Head of Client Services: Brad Bennett
Account Manager: Hannah Maher
Producer: Olivia Jeavons
Production: Paper Moose
Director of Photography: Lucca Barone-Peters
Photographer: Milos Mlynarik
1st AD: Olivia Jeavons
Production Designer: Annika Kumar
Stylist: Vanessa Bush
Makeup and Hair: Amanda Rieck
Production Assistant: Isabella Hile
Editor: Oliver Trauth-Goik
Motion Designers: Bel Giles & Lee Evans
Stills Retoucher: Milos Mlynarik
Colourist: Daniel Pardy
Original Music and Sound: Caleb Jacobs