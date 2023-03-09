ROLLiN’ Car Insurance Launches Social Coupon Book, Via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Insurance brand ROLLiN’ has launched “Times is Togugh,” a social media coupon campaign, produced by Bear Meets Eagle On Fire (BMEOF) offering followers the chance to win freebies.

The youth-focused insurer is offering followers the chance to win coupons every week that can be redeemed for a crate full of classic hip-hop vinyl, cheeseburgers for a year, or gig tickets.

The campaign will run across Facebook and Instagram and is designed to give young drivers the chance to keep the fun bits in their lives that they might have otherwise cut out during the cost of living crisis.

BMEOF worked with illustrators Yeye Weller, Vanessa Lim, and Steve Gavan along with animator Josh Trotter to bring the coupons to life.

Credits:

Client: ROLLiN’ Insurance

Creative Studio: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Social Agency: Present Company

Illustrators: Yeye Weller, Vanessa Lim & Steve Gavan

Coupon Animator: Josh Trotter