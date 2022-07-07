RMIT Online Partners With Adobe & Merkle To Offer Design Courses To Marketers

RMIT Online has partnered with Adobe and Merkle to create a course to accelerate careers with graphic design principles, capabilities, and industry-leading tools within a flexible, digital delivery environment.

The online arm of RMIT University is launching the course in response to the growing demand for design skills in many unrelated areas and professions. In the last 12 months, job ad analysis through Burning Glass revealed 13,535 job postings requiring Adobe Photoshop skills or graphic design skills.

The course helps those looking to improve their design skill, including aspiring designers looking to upskill and seek a role in a digital team or those looking to distinguish themselves by acquiring graphic design skills.

RMIT Online interim CEO, Claire Hopkins, understands how digitalisation has drastically increased the demand for design skills, noting how most sectors can benefit from understanding design principles and capabilities – from managers who need to tell stories effectively and sell their ideas in, right through to those Australians planning a career move in the short-term.

“Businesses know good design at different levels can increase productivity and sales, and they are increasingly looking at these skills as part of the digital literacy process,” says Claire Hopkins. “Our studies show digital skills increase employability and command a paid premium of around $8,000 a year, and design is one of these skills.”

A report by McKinsey found that even before the pandemic businesses that embraced design, generated 32 per cent more revenue, and 56 per cent more shareholder returns, on average.

“The pandemic has underscored the urgency of increased collaboration between education providers and businesses to deliver real-world skills through tangible programs. These courses provide students with valuable experience to familiarise themselves with industry tools and design principles to succeed in the digital-first economy,” says Sasha McQuaid, Adobe’s head of education, Australia & New Zealand Digital Media.

Students will be mentored from leading industry partners as part of the eight week program.

As a partner in developing the course, Adobe brings real-world experience and case studies to demonstrate how design can improve day-to-day work in different areas.

“Australia’s future prosperity is dependent on thriving in a digital-first economy, and with increased digitalisation, the ability to design and understand design concepts is becoming even more important. Organisations that understand the value of digital upskilling in order to break silos and include more professionals in the design conversation, will capitalise on the opportunities in the digital economy,” said McQuaid.

RMIT Online’s Digital Graphic Design course launches 5 July 2022, with the first run kicking off from 8 August 2022.