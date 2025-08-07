Riviana & Nunn Media Cook Up ‘One Pan Risotto’ With Nonna-Approved Campaign

Riviana has launched its latest product innovation ‘One Pan Risotto’ with a new national campaign developed in partnership with Nunn Media, marking the agency’s first major work for one of the SunRice Group’s portfolio brands.

The campaign introduces a new level of ease to one of the most loved and traditionally time-consuming rice dishes, proving that authentic risotto has never been easier, and is ready in just 25 minutes.

Brought to life through the warmth and wit of My Nonna Fina, a beloved Italian Nonna with a cult online following, the campaign centers on a simple yet powerful media idea developed by Nunn Media: ‘if it’s Nonna approved, it’s worth serving.’ This unifying message became the creative thread woven through every touchpoint, from high-impact OOH to scroll-stopping social content.

It is being rolled out across metro transit and retail outdoor locations nationally, using the Nonna approved stamp to stop busy shoppers in their tracks. Digital video and social formats on TikTok, Meta, and YouTube extend the idea, bringing Nonna’s personality to life in short-form content that celebrates ease without sacrificing flavour.

Adam Cooney, group account director at Nunn Media, said: “Using My Nonna Fina as the heart of the campaign gave us an authentic and relatable way to connect Riviana One Pan Risotto with food and rice lovers nationwide. The Nonna approved idea provided a strong, unifying hook across channels, helping insert the brand into culture while driving both trial and purchase.”

Targeted toward food lovers who appreciate quality but crave convenience, the media strategy was designed to engage this audience in the moments that matter most, when they’re planning meals, commuting, or seeking quick inspiration.

“At SunRice, we know that today’s food lovers are looking for authentic flavours without compromising on convenience. With One Pan Risotto, we’ve reimagined a much-loved rice dish for the modern kitchen—ready in minutes, yet rich in the taste and tradition that makes risotto so special,” added Ganesh Kashyap, SunRice group CEO of ANZ.

“This campaign reflects our commitment to leading the way in food innovation, making it easier than ever for Australians to enjoy high-quality, Nonna approved meals at home.”

“Working alongside the talented team at Nunn Media has been an absolute pleasure. Together, we’ve created a campaign that not only highlights the ease and authenticity of Riviana’s One Pan Risotto but also celebrates the heart of Italian cooking with My Nonna Fina,” concluded Andreas Katsiroubas, SunRice group senior brand manager ANZ.

“The Nonna Approved concept perfectly reflects what our brand stands for, quality, flavour and connection, and we’re thrilled to see it go live and engage food lovers nationwide.”

The campaign idea and media strategy were developed and led by Nunn Media, who also produced the content in collaboration with My Nonna Fina.

Campaign creative was produced by JPD and it will run through to the end of October, with a second phase planned for 2026.