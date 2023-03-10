Riviana Foods Appoints By All Means For Brands Always And Toscano

Riviana Foods has appointed independent creative agency, By All Means, as its Australian communications partner for the Always Fresh and Toscana Brands.

Riviana Foods is a proud Australian company, owned by the SunRice Group, and one of Australia’s leading food importers. A diverse business, Riviana Foods imports, distributes, manufactures and markets a number of highly regarded brands across the national grocery and foodservice sectors including; Always Fresh, Toscano, Fehlbergs, Bare Bakers, Hart & Soul, Roza’s Gourmet.

Head of marketing & innovation, Jacqui Vanderzeil, said: “It has been some time since our brands have been supported with ATL communication; so it’s exciting to be partnering with By All Means to deliver some new campaign work together. Their approach to understanding our business, our brands and our objectives holds us in good stead to bring compelling storytelling to life”.

Adds Paul Paxton-White, marketing lead for Always Fresh: “We were looking for an ongoing communications partner to build brand recognition and depth for Always Fresh, and By All Means is a great fit.”

Says Marisa Greco, Toscano marketing lead: “It’s time to tell people about our delicious and wide range, and we can’t wait to go to market with By All Means.”

Georgie Pownall, managing partner, By All Means, says: “We’re pumped to be bringing further life and depth to two of Riviana’s leading brands, and with a marketing team with such a rich amount of experience.”