“Representation Is Crucial At Every Point Of Action!” Deni Todorovic On Authentic Allyship

Deni Todorovič is a non-binary fashion stylist, creator and activist taking the industry by a stylish storm.

In the media industry, Deni has worked as a style editor at Cosmopolitan Magazine for seven years. From there, Deni has worked as a freelance stylist, full-time content creator and creative director and has built an empire, carving out a small corner of the internet for inclusive fashion.

The word trailblazer is often overused, but in Deni’s case, it rings true. They are redefining what ‘style’ is in Australia in the editorial world, and they are looking at fashion from a non-binary lens. It’s an incredibly important perspective.

Deni’s Instagram has a devoted following of over 65,000 followers, and it is where Todorovic shares everything from styling tips to his activism work. There’s no topic too frivolous and no subject too hard.

It’s part of the allure. You can head to Deni’s Instagram page to get tips on how to style a blazer or learn how to become a better ally.

So it was fabulous to pick Deni’s beautiful brain. Of course, it’s a busy time of year for the stylist; between fashion week and Mardi Gras, they barely have time to catch their breath.

Currently, Deni’s incredibly happy. It’s Mardi Gras week, after all, and it’s a “moment of looking back at our Queer history to look forward to our Queer celebration.

“It’s also a very special time to celebrate community and be surrounded by like-minded humans, who gather with the same intentions. A truly special time,” Deni explained.

Of course, despite Deni’s love for the industry, they are aware of its pitfalls and would love to see more representation across the board. It’s not enough just to have a queer person at the front of your campaign; diversity should also always be behind the scenes.

Deni told B&T, “I think representation is crucial at every point of action. It must start internally first and foremost across every aspect of media.

“If there are not Queer humans in the boardroom, writing Queer stories, casting Queer humans, shooting Queer stories – that front-facing representation is seldom done justice.”

Still, Deni’s also aware more work needs to be done for queer people to feel comfortable in the media, and acutely aware of how the media can become more inviting, “It all starts with authentic allyship.

“Performative allyship will only ever get our community so far. Performative allyship invites Queer humans into spaces that aren’t created with them in mind for the brand to profit and look like allies on a front-facing level.

“Authentic allyship is the direct opposite of that. Authentic allyship translates to inclusive and inviting spaces for all humans,” Deni explained.

This awareness comes from Deni’s own journey in the industry that hasn’t always been perfect, “Having spent many years working largely in fashion media, casual examples of homophobia was something I encountered often.

“This often became incredibly disheartening, however with every year that passes our industry becomes more inclusive and safe for Queer humans.”

Still, despite everything Deni’s had to overcome, things are really looking up, “I’m in the process of writing my first book, and it is without question shaping up to be my most proud achievement yet.

“Writing a book has been a dream of mine since I was a teenager, so to have the privilege of this opportunity is not lost on me,” Deni said.

Here at B&T, we can’t wait to see what they do next!