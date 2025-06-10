Relive David Ohana, Ariane Titmus & Ana Andjelic’s Incredible Cairns Crocodiles Keynotes

Some of the most powerful moments from Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest have just dropped and trust us, you’re going to want to watch these.

Now live on the official Cairns Crocodiles YouTube channel, we have a trio of fabulous mainstage speakers that aren’t just sessions, they’re masterclasses in resilience, creativity and cultural leadership.

Got your ultra early bird Cairns Crocodiles 2026 tickets yet? Snap them up here!

Check them out below:

Ariarne Titmus, four-time Olympic gold medalist, sat down with Pinterest MD Melinda Petrunoff to talk about “Breaking Boundaries and Creative Horizons.” With raw honesty, grace and grit, she unpacked the people, moments and mindset behind her record-breaking success and gave us a glimpse into her emerging creative pursuits beyond the pool.

Long-time fashion and luxury category marketer, Forbes Forbes Entrepreneurial CMO Top 50, author and doctor of sociology, Ana Andjelic, gave a razor-sharp keynote on what it takes to be a hitmaker brand in today’s culture economy. Brands aren’t just selling products anymore, they’re producing cultural moments. From merch to media empires, Andjelic broke down how creativity becomes commercial power. Her fireside chat with Nicky Briger from ARE Media was the cherry on top.

Not just for those that missed it, but for the many wanting to rewatch and rewatch! The session from David Ohana, global CMO of the UN Foundation, who jetted in from New York to remind us why the world needs big, bold, crazy ideas now more than ever, is also live.

With stories from global campaigns and comms strategies that have driven change at scale, Ohana left the audience fired up and full of purpose.

Catch the replays now and keep an eye out for more this week and next as we roll out the very best from this landmark industry event.

