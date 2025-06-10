B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Relive David Ohana, Ariane Titmus & Ana Andjelic’s Incredible Cairns Crocodiles Keynotes

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Some of the most powerful moments from Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest have just dropped and trust us, you’re going to want to watch these.

Now live on the official Cairns Crocodiles YouTube channel, we have a trio of fabulous mainstage speakers that aren’t just sessions, they’re masterclasses in resilience, creativity and cultural leadership.

Got your ultra early bird Cairns Crocodiles 2026 tickets yet? Snap them up here!

Check them out below:

Ariarne Titmus, four-time Olympic gold medalist, sat down with Pinterest MD Melinda Petrunoff to talk about “Breaking Boundaries and Creative Horizons.” With raw honesty, grace and grit, she unpacked the people, moments and mindset behind her record-breaking success and gave us a glimpse into her emerging creative pursuits beyond the pool.

Long-time fashion and luxury category marketer, Forbes Forbes Entrepreneurial CMO Top 50, author and doctor of sociology, Ana Andjelic, gave a razor-sharp keynote on what it takes to be a hitmaker brand in today’s culture economy. Brands aren’t just selling products anymore, they’re producing cultural moments. From merch to media empires, Andjelic broke down how creativity becomes commercial power. Her fireside chat with Nicky Briger from ARE Media was the cherry on top.

Not just for those that missed it, but for the many wanting to rewatch and rewatch! The session from David Ohana, global CMO of the UN Foundation, who jetted in from New York to remind us why the world needs big, bold, crazy ideas now more than ever, is also live.

With stories from global campaigns and comms strategies that have driven change at scale, Ohana left the audience fired up and full of purpose.

Catch the replays now and keep an eye out for more this week and next as we roll out the very best from this landmark industry event.

Got your ultra early bird Cairns Crocodiles 2026 tickets yet? Snap them up here!

Related posts:

  1. Ana Andjelic: ‘The Push For Efficiency & Algorithms Killing Creativity’ & Why ‘Pop Culture Is Dead’
  2. Keen Of Eye & Sharp Of Mind? We Need You To Judge Our Awards!
  3. Cairns Crocodiles Retrospective: Personal Connection Meets AI-powered Tech 
  4. ‘We Want Businesses To Take A Punt’ – A Filmmaker & Podcaster On The Funding Crisis & Challenges Of Creating Long-form Australian Stories
TAGGED: , , , ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Triple M’s Lu & Jarch Go Live Nationally
TV Ratings (9/6/25): Transport For NSW Whistleblower Spills The Beans Of Alleged Corruption To A Current Affair
‘Those Dancing On Its Grave Are Ignorant’ – Reaction To Network 10 Canning The Project
Former Destination NSW Boss To Run Marketing & Comms For Abu Dhabi
Register Lost your password?