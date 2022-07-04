Regional is Booming At This Year’s B&T Awards!

Regional business is booming, ladies and gentlemen!

In fact, Boomtown currently represents a seriously substantial 9.1 million people living in regional Australia. That’s 36 per cent of our population, or if you prefer, almost TWO New Zealands!

Boomtown is an Australian-first media collaboration of major regional media owners – SCA, WIN Network, Seven, ARN, ACM, Imparja, News Corp Australia and oOh!Media. Together they inform and entertain the people of regional Australia with word-class content every day.

And if there’s one thing these media powerhouses know, it’s that regional is one of the largest and fastest growing markets for any ambitious Australian brand to tap into.

Regional migration is at a five-year high with Millennials (average age 32.6) accounting for more than half of the movers for the 12 months to March 2022 across four of the top five regional hotspots. Boosting the overall annual trend, migration from capital cities to regions has increased by 16.6 per cent.

Thanks to the cheaper cost of living and higher net disposable income than their metro counterparts, Boomtowners have more money to spend, but like city residents have similar values and attributes. However, as Boomtown is relatively uncluttered and so provides untapped potential for advertisers, there are endless opportunities to connect in new and innovative ways.

That’s exactly why our friends at Boomtown are back once again as sponsors to bring you the Regional Media Campaign of the Year Award at this year’s B&T Awards in partnership with YouTube – an award that salutes the outstanding creative and out-of-the-metropolitan-box work going on in regional advertising. And as this is the industry’s only award dedicated to celebrating regional media campaign excellence, it’s a unique opportunity to fast track your fame by entering.

Boomtown Chairman Brian Gallagher said: “There are dozens of media awards clambering for our industry’s attention every year. However, there’s just one for regional media campaigns and there’s a good reason for that.

“Like the B&T Regional Media Campaign of the Year Award, Boomtown is an uncluttered market where brands make a real impact and stand out from the crowd. We look forward to celebrating the brands that have been shining brightest in Boomtown this past year.”

Last year, Suncorp Group turned regional towns into AAMI Rest Stops which snagged them the 2021 Regional Media Campaign of the Year Award.

Beyond a simple safety message, AAMI gave road trippers a reason to stop. The plan was simple: get tired road trippers to stop by promoting the unique and wonderful attractions each town had to offer. Working with Spotify, AAMI developed a personalised two-hour playlist generator. Targeted audio was combined with radio and digital audio ads to drive reach and relevance, and support driver awareness within the two-hour window.

The Regional Media Campaign of the Year Award brought to you by Boomtown showcases and celebrates the power and impact of regional media campaigns. It’s currently open to all campaigns which were active in regional markets during the judging period; in this instance, ‘regional’ is defined by any market outside the metropolitan areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

So if you’ve been making brands go BOOM! in regional and want to fast track your fame, head right HERE by Monday the 18th July to get started on your entry for this year’s B&T Awards in partnership with YouTube.

You can find all other information on this year’s awards HERE.

Key dates for the diary include: