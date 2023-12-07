Reddit Recap Reveals That Aussies Went Nuts For The Tillies, Eurovision And, Erm, Finance

Reddit’s annual Recap report has revealed the issues and moments that captured Australia’s collective mind over 2023 with, naturally, the Matildas featuring high on the list.

The inaugural Australia-hosted Women’s World Cup saw Aussies glued to the footy (or, indeed soccer) with one enterprising user capturing the moment that Cortnee Vine scored the winner against France on a flight.

However, Sydney-siders went similarly crazy for a picture of the World Pride march across the Harbour Bridge and Voyager (Australia’s representatives for Eurovision, if you were unaware) stopped in for an Ask-Me-Anything session, garnering lots of attention — even if the band finished in ninth place. It even left Myf Warhurst red-faced after she asked during the show “Who’s going to Reddit for Eurovision stuff?”

Two slightly more out-there stories, and one potentially out-of-this-world story, attracted a lot of attention. A mysterious object that appeared on a beach in WA was revealed to be the third stage of India’s PSLV rocket after serious sleuthing. Others, however, maintained that it was, in fact, the vessel of choice for Power Rangers baddie Rita Repulsa.

The other out-there story was a discussion about the financial status of Bluey‘s parents, showing that Aussies are still worried about the cost of living, even if it affects people who aren’t real.

Meanwhile, r/afl and r/nrl were the seventh and eleventh most engaged communities in Australia and the most popular sports communities in the country.

The most-viewed communities in Australia were:

1. r/amitheasshole

2. r/australia

3. r/ausfinance

4. r/askreddit

5. r/melbourne

6. r/nba

7. r/sydney

8. r/afl

9. r/bestofredditorupdates

10. r/mildlyinfuriating

The most-engaged communities in Australia were:

1. r/amitheasshole

2. r/australia

3. r/askreddit

4. r/melbourne

5. r/ausfinance

6. r/facepalm

7. r/afl

8. r/mildlyinfuriating

9. r/damnthatsinteresting

10. r/worldnews

Around the rest of the world, Keanu Reeves’ AMA surpassed Barack Obama’s as the busiest of all time. Meanwhile, communities dedicated to Succession, The Last of Us and Ted Lasso went positively gangbusters, showing the world’s enduring love for good telly. However, RuPaul’s Drag Race came out on top as the most popular entertainment community.

The most-viewed television show related communities were:

1. r/rupaulsdragrace

2. r/vanderpumprules

3. r/SuccessionTV

4. r/BravoRealHousewives

5. r/dundermifflin

6. r/LoveislandTV

7. r/thebachelor

8. r/bleach

9. r/TeenMomOGandTeenMom2

10. r/survivor

The most-viewed music-related communities were:

1. r/kpop

2. r/music

3. r/hiphopheads

4. r/popheads

5. r/edm

6. r/namethatsong

7. r/electronicmusic

8. r/listentothis

9. r/dubstep

10. r/rock

Redditors (contrary to their frequent depiction) fully embraced cosmetics and fashion with r/makeupaddiction jumping four places to be the third most-viewed community in the beauty subcategory, with a 42 per cent increase in views year-on-year.