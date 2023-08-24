Reddit Launches Two New First-Party Ad Measurement Tools

    Reddit is launching Reddit Brand Lift and Reddit Conversion Lift today, its first ever, first-party measurement tools designed to help advertisers quantify the incremental impact and overall effectiveness of campaigns on Reddit.

    These Reddit-led studies work in tandem with existing third-party measurement solutions, powered by partners like Moat by Oracle Data Cloud and DoubleVerify, and give advertisers a comprehensive understanding of their Reddit campaigns as well as insights to optimise for the best results.

    Reddit Brand Lift 

    Reddit Brand Lift measures the incremental impact of Reddit Ads on brand perception via a randomised controlled survey led by Reddit’s in-house Marketing Science team. The study analyses campaign specifics, like the ad format, creative, audience targeting, placement of the ad, engagement prompts, and audience calls to action, while also analysing specific campaign objectives such as awareness, favourability, recall and consideration, to understand positive shifts in overall brand perception as a result of seeing the campaign on Reddit.

    Of the studies undertaken as part of early testing, 94 per cent have shown that Reddit drives statistically significant lift in at least one campaign objective.

    Reddit Conversion Lift 

    Reddit Conversion Lift uses the Reddit Pixel, Conversions API and/or Mobile Measurement Partner (MMP) integration to analyse the actions taken as a result of viewing an ad on Reddit. The study, also led by Reddit’s in-house Marketing Science team, aims to empower Reddit advertisers to validate their investment, optimise their performance and inform their attribution models, ultimately driving maximum impact and return on ad spend (ROAS).

    This tool analyses campaign conversion metrics like incremental conversion rate, penetration rates, and average order value across conversion events such as app install, page visits, leads, add-to-carts, and purchases – providing advertisers with a comprehensive understanding of what happens once someone sees their ad on Reddit.

    “The way advertisers and marketers measure success is constantly evolving, and understanding impact beyond traditional signals like clicks has become increasingly important to understanding campaign effectiveness. Our investment in our own first party measurement tools follows a year of focused investment in our Ads Manager and ads product roadmap, and reflects the evolved needs of our advertisers,” said Reddit EVP of business marketing and growth, Jim Squires.

    “Through Reddit Brand Lift and Reddit Conversion Lift, we’re proving out what we’ve long known to be true: that advertising on Reddit is highly measurable and highly effective, and when paired with our comprehensive suite of third party measurement tools, our advertisers have access to holistic insights that support their investment on Reddit.”

    Reddit Brand Lift and Reddit Conversion lift are available to all Reddit managed advertisers in the US, Canada, UK, Germany and Australia. Reddit Conversion Lift is only compatible with the Reddit Pixel, Conversions API, or Mobile Measurement Partners. For more information, contact Reddit Ads.



