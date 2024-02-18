Red Carpet Ready! Sophie Monk Headlines New Rexona Clinical Campaign

Rexona has partnered with Australian icon, beloved actress and singer Sophie Monk in their latest Clinical campaign, created by FORWARD, Generator United with HECKLER Australia and Mindshare.

Known for her authenticity and relatability, Sophie Monk shines through in high-pressure moments, like when you’re running late. (We’ve all been there!)

Unilever – Maker of Rexona – in partnership with FORWARD, Generator United and HECKLER Australia have crafted a TVC that captures a universally relatable moment: running late. In this ‘anxious sweaty moment’, Sophie turns to Rexona Clinical for protection against sweat and odour, in her time of need.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Aussie legend Sophie Monk, on the Rexona Clinical campaign. Sophie is a natural fit as she exudes so much charm, charisma, and relatability. In true Australian fashion we’re not afraid to laugh at ourselves when things get awkward, but this campaign demonstrates that even in those anxious sweaty situations, Rexona Clinical Protection is here to get you through them – no sweat,” said Amy Doss, marketing manager at Rexona.

Available in a range of formats (Aerosol, Soft Solid and Roll-On), Rexona Clinical offers 3 x stronger protection against sweat and odour when compared to a basic antiperspirant. Its patented odour and sweat-fighting technology provides 96-hour protection, leaving users feeling fresh and confident to face any high-pressure situation or anxiety-inducing moment without worrying about their underarms.

“Rexona Clinical is a brand rooted in efficacy, and partnering with an authentic voice like Sophie reinforces our message of effectiveness. We are delighted to have teamed up with FORWARD, Generator United and HECKLER Australia to bring this vision to life!” said Jack Collins, assistant brand manager at Rexona.

Rexona Clinical engaged public relations agency, FORWARD to bring Sophie on for the campaign and manage the relationship.

“At FORWARD, we are dedicated to finding the right talent for our clients’ campaigns. In localising this campaign to appeal to Australians, we sought someone with the right blend of humour, profile and an active lifestyle that could put Rexona Clinical to the test. Sophie was our first choice and the perfect fit to bring this campaign to life,” said Fergus Kibble, founder & managing director at FORWARD.

Generator United and HECKLER Australia were engaged as the creative and production company that was responsible for the creative look and feel, shooting the campaign.

“It’s always a rewarding and memorable experience working alongside great clients and brands”. Mindshare was brought on to manage digital strategy and execution,” said Darren Bailey, founder at Generator United.

This 12-week multi-channel campaign is now launched nationally via TV, BVOD, Social Media, and OOH channels.