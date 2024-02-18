Red Carpet Ready! Sophie Monk Headlines New Rexona Clinical Campaign

Red Carpet Ready! Sophie Monk Headlines New Rexona Clinical Campaign
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Rexona has partnered with Australian icon, beloved actress and singer Sophie Monk in their latest Clinical campaign, created by FORWARD, Generator United with HECKLER Australia and Mindshare.

Known for her authenticity and relatability, Sophie Monk shines through in high-pressure moments, like when you’re running late. (We’ve all been there!)

Unilever – Maker of Rexona – in partnership with FORWARD, Generator United and HECKLER Australia have crafted a TVC that captures a universally relatable moment: running late. In this ‘anxious sweaty moment’, Sophie turns to Rexona Clinical for protection against sweat and odour, in her time of need.

 

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Aussie legend Sophie Monk, on the Rexona Clinical campaign. Sophie is a natural fit as she exudes so much charm, charisma, and relatability. In true Australian fashion we’re not afraid to laugh at ourselves when things get awkward, but this campaign demonstrates that even in those anxious sweaty situations, Rexona Clinical Protection is here to get you through them – no sweat,” said Amy Doss, marketing manager at Rexona.

Available in a range of formats (Aerosol, Soft Solid and Roll-On), Rexona Clinical offers 3 x stronger protection against sweat and odour when compared to a basic antiperspirant. Its patented odour and sweat-fighting technology provides 96-hour protection, leaving users feeling fresh and confident to face any high-pressure situation or anxiety-inducing moment without worrying about their underarms.

“Rexona Clinical is a brand rooted in efficacy, and partnering with an authentic voice like Sophie reinforces our message of effectiveness. We are delighted to have teamed up with FORWARD, Generator United and HECKLER Australia to bring this vision to life!” said Jack Collins, assistant brand manager at Rexona.

Rexona Clinical engaged public relations agency, FORWARD to bring Sophie on for the campaign and manage the relationship.

“At FORWARD, we are dedicated to finding the right talent for our clients’ campaigns. In localising this campaign to appeal to Australians, we sought someone with the right blend of humour, profile and an active lifestyle that could put Rexona Clinical to the test. Sophie was our first choice and the perfect fit to bring this campaign to life,” said Fergus Kibble, founder & managing director at FORWARD.

Generator United and HECKLER Australia were engaged as the creative and production company that was responsible for the creative look and feel, shooting the campaign.

“It’s always a rewarding and memorable experience working alongside great clients and brands”. Mindshare was brought on to manage digital strategy and execution,” said Darren Bailey, founder at Generator United.

This 12-week multi-channel campaign is now launched nationally via TV, BVOD, Social Media, and OOH channels.




Please login with linkedin to comment

forward heckler Mindshare Rexona sophie monk

Latest News

Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth
  • Marketing

Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth

Canto has announced that it has chosen Sydney to establish its APAC hub, to service its growing client base and to scale up growth in the ANZ market. The growing software business already works with 3,000 customers globally and notable Australian companies – such as Ramsay Pharmacy, Journey Beyond, Charles Darwin University and Cotton On […]

ZRO Fox Launches With AI & Programmatic Trading Platform
  • Technology

ZRO Fox Launches With AI & Programmatic Trading Platform

ZRO Fox is a first-to-market data-focused programmatic solution for brands and agencies preparing for an increasingly AI-optimised future. The business launches are headed by founder David Gaskill, his latest venture since departing Simon Ryan’s Foxcatcher, building upon a strong track record of product development and data-driven investment optimisation. ZRO Fox has launched to prepare brands […]

Gogglebox Australia Recruits Brand New Reality Loving Household Ahead Of New Season
  • Media

Gogglebox Australia Recruits Brand New Reality Loving Household Ahead Of New Season

Gogglebox Australia will introduce a new household – Mia, Bree and Lainey to join Australia’s favourite armchair critics when the brand-new season premieres Thursday, 22 February, at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 Play. Hailing from The Shire in Sydney, this young, talented trio are set to enter living rooms across Australia. Mia (26) is a […]

SafetyCulture Revs Up Partnership With NASCAR Driver Shane van Gisbergen 
  • Marketing

SafetyCulture Revs Up Partnership With NASCAR Driver Shane van Gisbergen 

SafetyCulture, the $2.7 billion global tech company known for helping frontline teams find better ways of working, is excited to announce its sponsorship of NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen as he aims to leave a lasting impression in the 2024 racing season. As he continues to defy expectations and improve his performance on the track […]