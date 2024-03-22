Red Bull Is “Where I Want To Be”: Max Verstappen Finally Addresses Speculation Over F1 Contracts

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Despite speculation that suggested the three-time world champion was considering a move from Red Bull, Max Verstappen has confirmed Red Bull is precisely where he wants to be.

Verstappen’s contract with the England-based team runs through 2028, but rumours have swirled that he may be looking to move elsewhere as soon as 2025.

“I focus on the performance, I’m happy, and when I go home, I don’t think about any other thing because it’s pretty fixed where I’m at, and that’s also where I want to be,” Verstappen said in Melbourne ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

The admission comes after Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed that the team would love to have him. “There is no team up and down the grid who wouldn’t do handstands to have him in the car,” he said.

Engines are in full throttle for this weekend’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, which is expected to be one of the biggest of all time. Tickets for the event are sold out, and revenue is expected to exceed $100 million.

Rev heads can catch all the action of the sold-out event on Network 10. 




