Network 10 Revs Up Coverage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix Coverage

With only one week to go until the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024, Network 10 is revving up the coverage as the free-to-air home of Australia’s biggest international motorsport event with an action-packed weekend of thrills and spills.

Formula 1 legend Guenther Steiner will join 10’s stellar coverage, led by Tara Rushton and Scott MacKinnon, Formula 1 World Champion Damon Hill, Formula 1 expert Tom Clarkson, motorsport commentator Richard Craill, and Formula 1 reporters Rosanna Tennant and Sam Power, with their first-class commentary covering all the action on and off the track.

Audiences will be treated to more live and free coverage, with the addition of Albert Park All Access, where Guenther Steiner, Damon Hill and Rosanna Tennant will join host Scott McKinnon to preview all the action across the weekend and the season so far.

Top Gear Australia heads to the Albert Park circuit for all three days of wheel-to-wheel action. Join hosts Jonathan La Paglia, Beau Ryan and Blair Joscelyne as they film the biggest, adrenaline-fuelled car entertainment show at the track, including an electrifying hot lap by the new Australian Stig, in their first Aussie appearance. Across the three days, race-goers can meet the hosts at the spectacular Paramount+ Zone, where Top Gear Australia, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Halo will be showcased in all their glory.

10 News First and The Project have you covered in the lead-up and across the highly anticipated race weekend, with all the news and colour from around the Albert Park precinct and beyond as the Formula 1 circus descends on Melbourne.

Coverage of the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024 gets underway on Friday, 22 March, and continues all weekend on Network 10