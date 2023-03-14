Rebecca Zemunik Promoted To Razorfish Australia MD As It Shuffles The Pack

Publicis Groupe has promoted Rebecca Zemunik to managing director of Razorfish Australia.

Zemunik has been with the Groupe for six years, most recently as part of the launch team of sustainability consultancy, Salterbaxter.

She has also worked at digital business transformation consultancy Publicis Sapient, where she led business development, marketing, and alliances, working with other Publicis agencies on connected client opportunities.

Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO, Michael Rebelo said: “It’s always great to be able to look from within and elevate the leadership talent within our Groupe. Bec is an accomplished digital business leader with multi-faceted experience having worked at consultancies and agencies, after starting her digital career client side. I’m looking forward to seeing Bec bring her energy and expertise to Razorfish – joining the talented team of data, technology, creative and media experts, as they chart their next phase of growth as a digital marketing transformation business.”

With more than 25 years’ experience in digital, technology, and marketing, Zemunik was previously general manager of Reactive, which at the time was Australia’s largest independent digital agency. It was subsequently acquired by Accenture, where Zemunik led the financial services go-to-market team and built the Adobe practice.

She has also previously served as managing director of Publicis’s full-service digital agency, Digitas. She started her digital career in marketing roles at Telstra and Optus.

Zemunik will start her new role in October once she has returned from her sabbatical. In the interim, the agency’s leadership team will be supported by Helge Gruettke in his capacity as a group chief client officer at Publicis.

“I feel very fortunate to work for such a progressive and flexible employer like Publicis that is so supportive of the growth of its people,” said Zemunik.

I cannot wait to join Razorfish and partner with the newly formed leadership team who are an incredible group of people dedicated to their craft and clients. Razorfish is an iconic global network that has and will continue to transform brands through digital marketing.”

Sheridan Turner has also moved from the role of client partner – creative, to head of client services.

Zac Godkin, previously customer partner – media, has been promoted to head of performance.

COO George Sarris has moved to chief marketing transformation officer. Nikki Garvey has been promoted to senior strategy director. Vaughan Townsend continues in his role as executive creative director.