realestate.com.au Extends Major Partnership With Sydney Swans

Australian property site realestate.com.au has announced the extension of its partnership with the Sydney Swans for two further seasons.

Lead image: Tom Harley, Owen Wilson and Tom McCartin

realestate.com.au has partnered with the Swans since 2016 and has called the back of the club’s iconic guernsey home since becoming a major partner in 2020. This branding continues with the new deal.

Over 10.9 million people visited realestate.com.au last month, and the platform is the number one address in property in every market across the country. REA Group CEO Owen Wilson said the partnership has been a valuable marketing asset, driving engagement with both consumers and customers.

“realestate.com.au is the clear leader in the Sydney market, and engagement with property-seeking Sydneysiders has continued to strengthen throughout the duration of our Swans partnership,” Wilson said.

“Our unparalleled realestate.com.au audience delivers significant value to Australia’s real estate agents. As the largest property market in the country, engagement in Sydney, and broader NSW, is incredibly important to our business. We’re very pleased to have the opportunity to continue our major partnership as we drive deeper connections with our consumers and customers”.

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley said the club is thrilled to be continuing the partnership. “We’re incredibly grateful for the support we receive from realestate.com.au and our team is proud to have their name on the back of our iconic red and white guernsey,” Harley said.

“Just as realestate.com.au helps Australians find their new homes, they have supported us through our journey into our new home this year”.

“On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank Owen and his team for everything they do to bring our partnership to life. We’re looking forward to continuing to work together in the years ahead”.