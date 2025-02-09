Realestate.co.nz Unpacks Renters’ Pains In New Campaign Via Droga5 Aotearoa

Realestate.co.nz’s latest campaign via Droga5 Aotearoa (of Accenture Song ownership) shows the varied reasons why Kiwis might choose to upgrade their living situation and how the real estate platform can help them find a better rental solution.

The new integrated campaign is designed to raise awareness of realestate.co.nz’s rental offering and talks to renters looking to improve their home life; from young people ready to move out through to families who might need a bigger house, whatever their reason for moving, there’s a home on realestate.co.nz.

Using contextual placements and relatable executions to position realestate.co.nz as the answer to solving renting pain points, the campaign is set to run on OOH, radio, digital and across socials.

Realestate.co.nz GM of marketing and media, Vanessa Williams, said: “In our latest work, we wanted Kiwis to know that our website and app isn’t just for buyers, it’s for renters too.

“I’m thrilled that our latest campaign and engaging new design approach makes finding a new rental exciting! Maybe you can finally move away from your flatmate, who never washes the dishes, or move out from under your parents’ noses.”

Droga5 Aotearoa CCO, Damon Stapleton, said: “The local real estate industry is a busy, cluttered one so we enjoyed the challenge of bringing some of the real reasons renters move to life in a way that will cut through the noise.”