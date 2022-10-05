Re Group’s CEO Patrick Guerrera Appointed To D&AD Global Advisory Board

Design and experience business Re (part of the M&C Saatchi Group) has announced that Patrick Guerrera (lead image), founder and CEO of Re Group, has been appointed to the advisory board of D&AD, the global association for creative advertising and design.

One of only two Australian board members drawn from the global creative community, the prestigious appointment reflects Guerrera’s 20-year contribution to the industry across brand consulting, brand and experience design, spanning from not-for-profits and start-ups, to large-scale national and global brands.

Commenting on the appointment, Guerrera said, “It is a privilege to be appointed to the D&AD Advisory Board, which is all about representing and celebrating brilliance in commercial creativity across the globe. I’ve always admired what D&AD stands for and I look forward to being involved.”

Since 1962, D&AD has been inspiring a community of creative thinkers by celebrating and stimulating the finest in design and advertising. D&AD Awards are recognised globally as the ultimate creative accolade.

Tim Lindsay, D&AD Chairman, added, “The Australian creative community plays a significant role in the global creative industries, so the appointment of two key Australian figures including Patrick to the D&AD Advisory Board is instrumental in enabling D&AD to support and serve creatives around the world. Patrick is a well-respected and influential figure in Australia’s design industry, as well as being an avid supporter of D&AD, a Pencil winner, and a former judge. We welcome Patrick to our Advisory Board and look forward to his contribution and guidance.”

M&C Saatchi Australia CEO, Justin Graham added, “It’s great recognition for Patrick and the Re business to achieve this honour. It’s particularly gratifying to see Australian leaders represented amongst the world’s finest in design and advertising, all who work toward inspiring a global community of creative thinkers.”