Yahoo’s Rachel Page Re-Emerges With Seven West Media

Yahoo’s Rachel Page Re-Emerges With Seven West Media
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Seven West Media today announced the appointment of Rachel Page as national digital sales director, reporting to chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette.

Page, who will join Seven West Media in May, is currently general manager, sales, Australia and New Zealand at Yahoo. She has worked at Yahoo since late 2017 and previously held the roles of national sales director and sales director.

One of Australia’s most accomplished digital sales leaders, Page has over 30 years’ experience working with leading brands and media companies, including Pandora, Ninemsn, EyeCorp, IMG and Network Ten.

Page will be responsible for leading the commercial digital and innovation across Seven West Media and will join Seven’s senior sales leadership team alongside national sales director Natalie Harvey, director of national trading and sales operations Dave Walker, and national regional sales director of local markets Greg Gabel.

Burnette, said: “Rachel is a great addition to our management team. She is without doubt one of the very best commercial and digital leaders in media, with a proven track record of delivering incredible commercial results and a passion for industry collaboration and education.

“I’m excited for Rachel to join our dynamic team and play an integral part in the next phase of Seven’s digital transformation, as we move into a new strategic phase of total TV convergence and rapid growth in digital.

“Rachel’s appointment is another example of our commitment to ensuring equity across our business,” he said.

“The gender split across Seven West Media is 50/50, with women holding 52% of leadership positions. Last year, we became the first media company in Australia to be awarded the Workplace Gender Equality Agency’s Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation, recognising Seven West Media as an employer committed to achieving gender equality in the workplace.”

Page, said: “I am thrilled to join Seven at this pivotal moment in its digital transformation, as we move into a new phase of total TV convergence.

“Seven is the leading national total TV network in Australia and offers incredible opportunities for brands looking to reach Australia’s largest converged audience across metropolitan, regional and digital screens.

“I can’t wait to work with Seven’s talented and passionate sales team, its clients, agencies and the industry to drive digital growth across Seven’s digital assets, deliver results for our partners and ensure Seven remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving media landscape,” she said.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Rachel Page Seven West Media

Latest News

Cannes In Cairns Agenda Reveal!
  • Media

Cannes In Cairns Agenda Reveal!

It's the Cannes In Cairns agenda reveal! Minus an incredibly embarrassing YouTube moment using pink or blue crackers.

Concept of coins and notes going down the drain. Isolated on white.
  • Media

Gender Pay Gap Widens Year-On-Year With Women Holding Half The Cash Of Men

Women hold half the amount of savings on average than men do, based on findings from the comparison website Finder.  The average Aussie woman has $21,499 in savings, compared to $43,441 for men.  he gap (102 percent) is greater compared to 2022 (83 percent) when the average woman had $21,233 in savings, while the average […]

Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC
  • Advertising

Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC

Wunderman Thompson has expanded its peer-to-peer mentoring app, Magpie, across APAC following its launch in the UK on International Women’s Day last year. The app is designed to empower and connect women across the business using a matchmaking style based on the mentor’s expertise and knowledge. The app has 15 themes ranging from maternity and […]

The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish
  • Advertising
  • Technology

The Networking Group Helping Women In Programmatic Flourish

Networking groups are often touted as an effective medium for women in male-dominated industries to form strong working relationships, bond over shared experiences, and elevate each other. The Women In Programmatic Network (TWIPN) is no different, though the idea that women are under-represented in advertising and marketing is something of a misnomer. Data from the […]

Bullfrog Media Launches Pro-Bono Residency Worth $25,000 To Women-Led Start-Ups
  • Advertising

Bullfrog Media Launches Pro-Bono Residency Worth $25,000 To Women-Led Start-Ups

Bullfrog Media has launched “Fair Advantage” a pro-bono residency for pre-seed Melbourne startups that are majority owned and led by women and/or non-binary people. Revealed on International Women’s Day, the six-month residency includes 24-hour access to a co-working space at Bullfrog HQ in Cremorne, near Richmond Station as well as a roadmap of $25,000 worth […]

GroupM Introduces Menopause Policy
  • Media

GroupM Introduces Menopause Policy

B&T applauds this top GroupM initiative. We also reckon you should get a week off when your team wins the grand final.

Insight Sport Reveals 100 Most Powerful Women In Australian Sport
  • Media

Insight Sport Reveals 100 Most Powerful Women In Australian Sport

Insight Sport, News Corp Australia’s editorial series into women’s sport, rounds out its inaugural month today with a dedicated Power and Influence edition to celebrate International Women’s Day, revealing the key players shaping its future. Across 12-pages, Insight Sport identifies the 100 most powerful women in sport, the culmination of months of work to identify […]

Mediabrands: Aussie Media Lags In Sustainability & Inclusivity
  • Media

Mediabrands: Aussie Media Lags In Sustainability & Inclusivity

Australian media are lagging global counterparts on sustainability commitments; and DE&I ambitions are not translating into accountability are two key findings of the Australian report of IPG Mediabrands’ latest Media Responsibility Index, launched today.

Latest IGA Campaign Shows Value Of Business On Local Communities
  • Campaigns

Latest IGA Campaign Shows Value Of Business On Local Communities

IGA has launched a campaign based on findings in a local economic impact report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers that quantifies the impact that IGA has on enabling local communities across Australia to thrive. The study found IGA injects $8.2 billion into the Australian economy each year; that’s the equivalent of giving every person on the planet a […]

“The Baseline Should Be Equality”: Linktree’s Jessica Box
  • Technology

“The Baseline Should Be Equality”: Linktree’s Jessica Box

“I personally love that the UN’s International Women’s Day has a tech slant this year, I think it really shines a light on the digital gender pay gap and inequality for women and girls specifically,” said Jessica Box, senior director, product insights & analytics, at Linktree. “The UN estimates that the lack of access women […]

Embracing Equity On International Women’s Day With IAS’ Jessica Miles
  • Opinion

Embracing Equity On International Women’s Day With IAS’ Jessica Miles

In this opinion piece, Jessica Miles, Integral Ad Science’s country manager ANZ, talks about the importance of equity at every life stage. This International Women’s Day theme is #EmbraceEquity. For those confused by how we ended up here, spruiking “equity” when we were just talking about “equality,” I will explain why “equality” needs a rethink. […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
WPP Acquires German Healthcare Specialist 3K Communication
  • Marketing

WPP Acquires German Healthcare Specialist 3K Communication

WPP has announced that it has acquired 3K Agentur für Kommunikation (3K), one of the leading healthcare specialist PR agencies in Germany. 3K will become part of the Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) global network, strengthening its healthcare presence in Europe and expanding its operations in Germany. Founded 25 years ago, 3K is known for its expertise […]

Australia Dominates Spikes Asia Awards
  • Advertising

Australia Dominates Spikes Asia Awards

Spikes Asia has released the winners for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners with Australian agencies picking up the most awards of any country. There were some 267 winners spread across the 25 categories, from a shortlist of 651 pieces of work. You can take a look at all the winners HERE but, to save […]

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself
  • Media

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself

MAFS was the winner in entertainment last night, as the other brides tried to save Bronte from red-flag Harrison. Whilst Bronte wasn’t happy about the intervention, the drama did help Nine secure an overall audience share of 31.6 percent. This was followed by Seven with 25.8 percent, Network 10 with 17.7 percent, ABC with 17.4 […]