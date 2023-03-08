Yahoo’s Rachel Page Re-Emerges With Seven West Media

Seven West Media today announced the appointment of Rachel Page as national digital sales director, reporting to chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette.

Page, who will join Seven West Media in May, is currently general manager, sales, Australia and New Zealand at Yahoo. She has worked at Yahoo since late 2017 and previously held the roles of national sales director and sales director.

One of Australia’s most accomplished digital sales leaders, Page has over 30 years’ experience working with leading brands and media companies, including Pandora, Ninemsn, EyeCorp, IMG and Network Ten.

Page will be responsible for leading the commercial digital and innovation across Seven West Media and will join Seven’s senior sales leadership team alongside national sales director Natalie Harvey, director of national trading and sales operations Dave Walker, and national regional sales director of local markets Greg Gabel.

Burnette, said: “Rachel is a great addition to our management team. She is without doubt one of the very best commercial and digital leaders in media, with a proven track record of delivering incredible commercial results and a passion for industry collaboration and education.

“I’m excited for Rachel to join our dynamic team and play an integral part in the next phase of Seven’s digital transformation, as we move into a new strategic phase of total TV convergence and rapid growth in digital.

“Rachel’s appointment is another example of our commitment to ensuring equity across our business,” he said.

“The gender split across Seven West Media is 50/50, with women holding 52% of leadership positions. Last year, we became the first media company in Australia to be awarded the Workplace Gender Equality Agency’s Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation, recognising Seven West Media as an employer committed to achieving gender equality in the workplace.”

Page, said: “I am thrilled to join Seven at this pivotal moment in its digital transformation, as we move into a new phase of total TV convergence.

“Seven is the leading national total TV network in Australia and offers incredible opportunities for brands looking to reach Australia’s largest converged audience across metropolitan, regional and digital screens.

“I can’t wait to work with Seven’s talented and passionate sales team, its clients, agencies and the industry to drive digital growth across Seven’s digital assets, deliver results for our partners and ensure Seven remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving media landscape,” she said.