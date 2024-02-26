Rabbitohs Sail Away With P&O Cruises Partnership Extension

P&O Cruises Australia has announced the extension of the partnership with the South Sydney Rabbitohs as the Official Membership Partner of the Rabbitohs for the 2024 season.

Lead image: Kathryn Robertson & Blake Solly

Australia’s favourite cruise line has partnered with the Club in this capacity since 2016 and continues to provide great experiences for the Club’s Members and fans through their activations at home games and Member events, as well as offering the Red and Green Cruise annually.

In 2023, the Red and Green Cruise had its most successful year yet, with over 350 Rabbitohs Members and fans joining Rabbitohs Head Coach Jason Demetriou and Club Legends Bob McCarthy, Ron Coote and Jason Clark on board in late December.

South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly is thrilled to have P&O Cruises continue as a partner of the Club.
“P&O Cruises are wonderful, long-term partners of the Rabbitohs, and it’s a relationship that we value greatly,” Solly said.

“Our Members are our most important stakeholders; they are the heartbeat of our organisation, and P&O Cruises have taken our Members to heart as well by providing exciting experiences at home games, Member events, and on the open seas. The team at P&O Cruises have stuck by us through thick and thin, and in turn, they have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our Members as they play their role in helping the Club win its 22nd Premiership”.

“P&O Cruises are a cornerstone of Australian culture, and their new campaign ‘Brings us all together’ represents one of our Club’s core values – Belonging. We’re all looking forward to the new season commencing with P&O Cruises on board once again and another successful Members’ cruise in 2024”.

“As proud partners of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, we are thrilled to extend our support as the Official Membership Partner for the 2024 season. At P&O Cruises Australia, we cherish the opportunity to bring fans closer to the action and create unforgettable experiences, both on land and at sea,” said Kathryn Robertson, P&O Cruises Australia’s chief commercial officer.

“Our ongoing commitment reflects our shared values of unity and belonging, and we look forward to another season of excitement and camaraderie with the Rabbitohs community”.




NRL south sydney rabbitohs

