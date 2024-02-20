R3 Study Reveals An 8.4% Increase In Creative Investment

Group of people meeting with technology and paperwork. Close up of digital tablet and laptop computer with market analysis data on the screen. The documents have financial or marketing figures, graphs and charts on them. Multi ethnic group including Caucasian, latin and African American
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The Global Creative and Media new business landscape for 2023 proved to be relatively muted despite marque accounts like Pfizer, Uber, and Kimberly-Clark being put under review.

The number of total accounts awarded decreased 2.9 per cent year-on-year, while overall value increased 5.3 per cent. Publicis Groupe leads the New Business League holding group rankings for 2023, with its win of Pfizer pushing it past WPP; its closest competitor for the last eight years.

The value of Creative accounts globally increased in 2023 by 8.4 per cent across a 13.7 per cent decrease on volume. Holding companies accounted for most of those wins, with Publicis Groupe, WPP, and Interpublic Group leading in that order. Three independent agencies (Wieden+Kennedy, M&C Saatchi Group, and Mother) rounded the top 20 Creative New Business League.

Media contributed less to revenue, with 17.1 per cent more accounts awarded on a value that increased only 0.4 per cent on the previous year. Publicis Media, OMD and Zenith led in Media volume, and Publicis Groupe, Omnicom, and WPP took the top three places for Media in the holding company rankings.

US Invests in Creative, While Asia Looks to Media

The global trend of higher-value Creative accounts is best witnessed in the US (+28.9 per cent). In Europe, Asia Pacific, and China, Creative new business recovery was slow with companies putting less accounts into review and allocating smaller budgets.

The inverse can be said for Media. The US registered a 187 per cent increase in number of media reviews at a 14.5 per cent decrease in overall value. China’s Media landscape remained strong with fewer accounts competing for 38 per cent more Media revenue.

“It’s becoming clearer where marketers prioritize Creative and Media,” says Greg Paull, Principal & Co-founder at R3. “In the US and Europe, there’s growing interest in the impact of creative effectiveness on overall business growth and cultural relevance; placing a premium on impactful and innovative creative work.”

“In regions where connected platforms are more critical to customer engagement and conversion, media is more important. Particularly with partners that can offer CRM and data solutions. China and Asia-Pacific are two examples where media revenue is strong, and less investment finds its way to creative partnerships.”

Looking Forward to 2024

  • A New Leaderboard: Network consolidation in 2023 will change the new business landscape going forward. Titans – whoever is the biggest or with the most integrated offerings – are likely to dominate the top 3 rankings, with overall year-to-date revenue significantly dropping after the top 10.
  • Account Values Being Disrupted by Gen AI: Marketers are already working hard to understand the implications of Generative AI on account resource and fees. “The affect will be incremental and hugely dependent on how quickly we can establish a benchmark for the industry,” says Paull. “Once marketers get visibility on its impact, we’ll start seeing changes in scopes of work and value.”
  • Relationships Trump Size & Tech: The time-tested KPI of good relationship management will determine the longevity of partnerships. “Empires are not sustained by words, but by action,” says Paull. “The most advance platforms and the greatest diversity in capability won’t be able to salve poor account management. The aim of any agency should be to prevent their clients from falling out of love with them. This is the secret power of independents.”



Please login with linkedin to comment

R3

Latest News

Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol
  • TV Ratings

Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol

  MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE Nine 2,409,000 1,371,000 278,000 SEVEN NEWS Seven 2,064,000 1,289,000 48,000 9NEWS Nine 1,769,000 1,015,000 65,000 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine 1,700,000 1,036,000 75,000 AUSTRALIAN IDOL TUE Seven 1,565,000 806,000 62,000 THE HUNDRED WITH ANDY LEE Nine 1,487,000 636,000 57,000 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven 1,268,000 601,000 21,000 ABC NEWS-EV ABC 1,193,000 […]

Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits
  • Media

Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits

Whoever does the marketing for Tim Tams deserves a raise. The team behind Australia’s favourite biscuit has been hitting it out of the park recently with several on-trend campaigns such as giving Margot Robbie Barbie-themed biscuits.  And now they have delivered another home run ( B&T is unsure why we are using baseball terminology) with […]

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team

Thrive PR Melbourne has kicked off the year with new appointments, promotions and a new leadership team, marking the delivery of a transformation strategy that’s seen the agency diversify and strengthen its corporate, consumer and integrated digital service offering in Victoria. Lead image:  (L-R) – Sophie Maguire, Melanie Campbell, Nathan McGregor, Zoe Raknes, Erika Rutledge, […]

Russel Howcroft & Freddie Young Headline AdMission Podcast
  • Advertising

Russel Howcroft & Freddie Young Headline AdMission Podcast

Iconic Australian ad guru Russel Howcroft and industry up-and-comer Freddie Young from Good One Creative have today launched their experimental, no spin advertising podcast, AdMission, in partnership with 9Podcasts. AdMission tells the uncensored stories behind the world’s most talked about brands, ideas, campaigns, advertising news and industry screw ups, as well as offering sharp insight […]

CPR First Aid Study: Weight Loss & Healthy Eating Among Most Googled Personal Goals
  • Marketing

CPR First Aid Study: Weight Loss & Healthy Eating Among Most Googled Personal Goals

According to a new study from CPR First Aid has revealed that Aussies’ most Googled personal goal in the summer is losing weight, new research has found. Their next most researched summer objective is healthy eating, followed by drinking more water. This time of the year, Aussies want to stop snoring and quit smoking more […]

Twilio: Customer Data Platforms Are “Critical Foundation” For AI-Driven Customer Insights
  • Technology

Twilio: Customer Data Platforms Are “Critical Foundation” For AI-Driven Customer Insights

Businesses are integrating customer data platforms with AI and analytics to personalise customer experiences and drive business success, according to a new report from Twilio Segment. Lead image: Kathryn Murphy, SVP of product and design, Twilio. The fifth annual Customer Data Platform Report, which reflects the findings of anonymised usage data from Twilio Segment’s more […]

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media
  • Media

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media

Guardian Australia has recruited a new partnerships manager, Charlotte Byrne, following a push for strategic content collaborations with major advertisers. Byrnes will join Guardian Australia as partnerships manager from Schwartz Media team, where she was previously responsible for leading and developing the sales team across direct, agency and media partnerships. Guardian Australia is a free […]

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio
  • Marketing

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio

Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio. Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration […]

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos
  • Advertising

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos

Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry. Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several […]