R3 Expands Senior Leadership With Four Hires From Former Clients
R3, the independent global marketing consultancy, has expanded its senior leadership across the company’s US, EMEA and APAC offices with four hires from clients and agency.

Former SVP of media and sponsorships at Mastercard, Ben Jankowski (pictured above), joins R3’s media practice in New York with an extensive career that spans North America, Asia Pacific, and China.

Greg Paull, co-founder & principal at R3, said: “Having someone with Ben’s calibre and experience is just a rare opportunity for us to think and act globally with breadth and depth.”

Also joining R3’s New York office is Constance (Connie) Pincus (pictured above), who brings an expansive career in pharmaceutical marketing, having worked with brands like Johnson & Johnson and across the specialist areas of Immunology and Oncology.

“Connie is one of those rare finance and procurement leaders who has a rich understanding of creative, marketing and business challenges. We’re so happy to be working with her again,” said Paull.

Andrew Lambert (pictured above) joins R3 with more than twenty years’ experience in global financial marketing. Currently based in London, he most recently worked at Visa as senior director of global brand marketing.

“Andy has been an incredible client partner for us for so many years. It’s just a delight to have him on our team in Europe,” added Paull.

In Singapore, R3 grows its media practice with Priya Jean Alexander (lead image), former managing director of PHD Singapore. Priya brings over 16 years of strategic business and marketing experience to her senior role. Her agency experience spans three networks and several brands, including Procter & Gamble.

“Priya is a true leader with such a high level of EQ, she can provide confidence, insight and integrity to any process,” concluded Paull

